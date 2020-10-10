Non-compliance with COVID quarantine and isolation becoming an issue in Woodbury County

"There are some cases once in a while, when our contact investigators follow it up, they know that they are positive, and they are still attending some events, and that sort of stuff," Grieme said. "But they know they should be at home. But they're like, 'Well, I don't feel that bad, and this and that, so I decided I would go ahead and go.'"

Those who have tested positive for the virus are expected to go into isolation, meaning they stay home and avoid any contact with people for at least 10 days following the onset of symptoms, or 10 days from their positive test if they have no symptoms. They must also be fever-free and their symptoms need to improve before they leave isolation.

Those who are exposed to the virus need to go into quarantine, where the protocols are essentially the same -- stay home, don't go places or see people, for a period of 14 days.

The county has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, though the number fluctuates slightly from day to day. As of Saturday, 46 people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of COVID-19, while another 14 in the hospitals have tested positive, but are hospitalized for other reasons.