YANKTON, S.D. -- A Norfolk, Nebraska man has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the death of a missing Yankton, South Dakota woman.
Joseph Lloyd James, 47, was arrested on Nov. 19 for allegedly burning the car of Phyllis Hunhoff, who went missing earlier this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.
Hunhoff had been visiting her mother in Utica, South Dakota, according to the release. Her body was found on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska on Nov. 8.
The charges filed against James carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.