Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City is expanding

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA on Tuesday announced plans to expand the South Sioux City complex.

At an estimated cost of around $4 million, the project includes an indoor play area and three to four new classrooms for childcare and school-age programming, the YMCA said in a press release.

Phase 1 -- renovating space in the current facility to accommodate the new programming -- is already underway. Subsequent phases will include an 11,000-square-foot expansion to the east of the current facility, which sits along the shore of the Missouri River.

The later phases are expected to begin after the majority of the fundraising has been completed, according to the press release. The capital campaign is underway, along with an operational campaign to raise an additional $2 million to $3 million.

An opening date is slated for January 2024.

The new classroom spaces will enable the YMCA to add an additional 82 spots in their early childcare programming, according to the press release. Evening care will be included in the expansion to accommodate parents who work second-shifts.

"The new addition will meet the needs of the (community's) growing population especially in children under age 18. This expansion will provide full-time and part-time care for children ages 6 weeks through 12 years old along with nontraditional times to include opportunities for care through the evening and early mornings," the YMCA press release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.