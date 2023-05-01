SIOUX CITY -- Bob Scott will be molded, painted and, eventually, placed inside a kiln.

At least that's true of a bobblehead replica of Sioux City's mayor.

The project is part of a 3D sculpting class taught by North High School art teacher Jeremy Dumkrieger.

"For the past two years, I've asked my students to create a bobblehead that was inspired by their favorite fictional character," he explained. "While they're working on a fictional favorite, I'm also making a bobblehead of a local person who is making a difference."

Last year, the late Flora Lee, a lifelong community activist, educator and former Sioux City Community School District board president, was honored with a bobblehead bearing her likeness.

This year, Bob Scott will receive similar treatment; the mayor is expected to declare May 18 as North High School Bobblehead Hall of Fame Day in Sioux City.

Freshman Allison Martinez already has her own bobblehead in the school's hall of fame.

Students chose her sculpture of Snorlax, a bluish monster from Pokemon, to be among last fall's best of the batch bobbleheads.

So, why did Martinez choose Snorlax from a list of more than 100 characters?

"I have three older brothers," she said with a sigh. "When you have brothers around the house, all you're exposed to is stuff like Pokemon."

Still, Snorlax's legendarily large size did present challenges for Martinez.

"The head of a bobblehead is usually larger than the body," she explained. "However due to Snorlax's big belly, his body had to be larger than his head."

Which cuts down on Snorlax's bobblehead-ishness, but Martinez made sure to add more detail to his figure.

That included sharp fangs and teeth and a pumpkin-like hat.

"I made Snorlax around Halloween," Martinez said. "I wanted to get Snorlax in the mood for trick or treat."

Dumkrieger said he loved how intricate his students were making their bobbleheads.

"Initially, students had to create drawings of the characters," he said. "After that, they'd have to mold clay into the shape, place it inside a kiln and, then, paint it."

Freshman Arcenia Burrack said it was the details that set her bobblehead apart.

"You can see each piece of fur has texture," Burrack said of her bobblehead version of Lady from Walt Disney's animated classic "Lady and the Tramp."

Burrack wanted to make a bobbleheaded Lady from the very start.

"First of all, I love dogs," she said. "Plus 'Lady and the Tramp' is one of my favorite movies."

How many times has Burrack seen "Lady and the Tramp"? Fifty times? A hundred times?

"Yeah, something like that," she said, not wanting to guess on the actual number.

Despite her interest in art, Burrack would prefer to spend more time in water than in an art studio.

"I want to become a marine biologist," she said.

Martinez, on the other hand, doesn't know if art will be in her future. Although she is anxious to see if the bobbleheaded Snorlax will pass muster with her Pokemon-loving brothers.

"Since my Snorlax won an award, he had to stay in Mr. Dumkrieger's classroom," she said. "After the school year ends, I'll be able to take Snorlax home and show him to my brothers."