North High School senior to receive $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

SIOUX CITY -- Making college plans, Tinh Tran applied for as many scholarships as he could. But the North High School 12th grader admitted that there was one specific scholarship he really wanted.

In April, Tran learned he was one of 100 students from across the United States to receive the Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

Tran will now have a scholarship of $40,000 over the next four years to continue studying computer science at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. In addition, he is guaranteed a paid internship offer at Amazon following his freshman year.

"I hadn't heard anything from Amazon for a long time and figured I didn't get it," he said. "When I finally heard back I was receiving the scholarship, it was like whoa!"

Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership abilities, participation in school and community activities, and financial need.

Tran had been active in robotics and the National Honor Society at North and enrolled in the information technology and network systems pathway at the Sioux City Career Academy.

"Tinh is a hardworking natural-born leader in the classroom," Career Academy teacher Mary Hunt said. "He is a problem solver who perseveres until the task is completed."