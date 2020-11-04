North Sioux City business owners brace for recreational marijuana sales

"It could be an overnight success story, it's hard to say," she said, noting that North Sioux City's position in the tri-state region leaves it well-positioned to take advantage of regional marijuana demand, much as the city was able to welcome gamblers from three states.

Lantis, whose memory is long and rich with details, is old enough to remember the days when North Sioux City was an impoverished, hardworking, provincial outpost to the north of Sioux City, a place where anything went. His face lit up when he told the story of the town's only policeman, who was also a fence for stolen goods. Or the long-ago days when his father would give free fireworks to policemen to entice them not to hassle his customers.

"If you was old enough to put a quarter on the counter of the bar, as long as you could reach the top, they'd give you a beer," he said.

Despite the fact that he smiles and laughs when he recalls the seedier elements of North Sioux City's history, Lantis is worried that legal marijuana will lead to minors using it and others driving under the influence. He's unconvinced that regulation on dispensaries will be effective, having seen other rules (i.e., Iowa's fireworks ban) prove to be porous at best.