North Sioux City businesses to remain shut in May, City Council will re-visit the issue

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The casinos, bars and sit-down restaurants of North Sioux City will not be welcoming patrons for the time being.
The City Council in North Sioux City voted in a special meeting Wednesday to extend the city's lockdown of public establishments through May, after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled a plan to reopen businesses that had closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Sioux City Mayor Randy Fredericksen said in a phone interview with the Journal on Thursday that the city's proximity to Woodbury and Dakota counties, both of which have become significant COVID-19 hotspots, prompted city officials to take action.
"The governor left it kind of vague," Fredericksen said, adding that he was "afraid to death" of the contagion in neighboring Woodbury and Dakota counties. Taken together, those two counties have more than 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
North Sioux City leaders early in April put in place an ordinance shutting down public establishments through May 2. It forced the closure of the well-known casinos that line "the strip" in North Sioux City.
The mayor said he was uneasy with a mass of people who came to North Sioux City establishments after Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a health emergency and ordered restaurants and bars closed beginning on St. Patrick's Day. It's a situation he would prefer to avoid for the time being.
"Woodbury County was closed down, and we got flooded here, I mean, we didn't even know half the people that was in these places," he said.
Officials in North Sioux City will review the situation, beginning Monday and continuing every Thursday, Fredericksen said. "If the numbers start changing, we'll sure look at a different direction. Because nobody wants to see all this closed."
For Kimberly Luken, the proprietor of Beano & Sherry's Casino, the Reno Four Aces and the Outlaws casinos in North Sioux City, the uncertainty makes the whole situation even worse. She closed her casinos down in March, and she's braced for the possibility that her establishments will eventually be allowed to reopen with limited capacity or other restrictions.
"I'm hoping, at Monday's (City Council) meeting they at least give us some point of a guideline to go by, because as a business owner, it's really confusing, because you can't prepare to set up if you don't know when you're going to open. You need at least a week or so to get your staffing and food and everything else organized," she said.
