North Sioux City businesses to remain shut in May, City Council will re-visit the issue

"Woodbury County was closed down, and we got flooded here, I mean, we didn't even know half the people that was in these places," he said.

Officials in North Sioux City will review the situation, beginning Monday and continuing every Thursday, Fredericksen said. "If the numbers start changing, we'll sure look at a different direction. Because nobody wants to see all this closed."

For Kimberly Luken, the proprietor of Beano & Sherry's Casino, the Reno Four Aces and the Outlaws casinos in North Sioux City, the uncertainty makes the whole situation even worse. She closed her casinos down in March, and she's braced for the possibility that her establishments will eventually be allowed to reopen with limited capacity or other restrictions.

"I'm hoping, at Monday's (City Council) meeting they at least give us some point of a guideline to go by, because as a business owner, it's really confusing, because you can't prepare to set up if you don't know when you're going to open. You need at least a week or so to get your staffing and food and everything else organized," she said.

