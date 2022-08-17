North Sioux City Council to hold special November election to let public weigh in on medical marijuana licensing

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City on Nov. 8.

The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.

At present, the South Dakota website "medcannabis.sd.gov" lists four certified medical cannabis dispensaries for North Sioux City: Kind Care of South Dakota, Nirvana SD LLC, Tru Essence LLC and True North Dispensary. Those sites were chosen at a random drawing by the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program on April 20.

In November 2020, South Dakota voters passed Initiated Measure 26 which approved medical marijuana in the state. With the approval, local jurisdictions were given the ability to limit how many medical cannabis facilities come into town. Prospective establishments would first apply with the state's Department of Health before potentially going through additional registration with a local entity.

"Additionally, local governments may enact ordinances governing the time, place, and manner in which establishments conduct business," according to the the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program website.

Christensen said if the measure wins approval on Nov. 8, applicants who didn't previously receive a license to operate a medical marijuana dispensary would automatically be eligible for one.

"(And) once that limit's off, nothing would necessarily prevent a business who didn't previously apply from now applying, it wouldn't restrict that at all. So whether the city would have to actually open up an application window for that to happen or not, I don't know," Christensen added.

According to Christensen, the special election comes as a result of a petition which obtained 186 total signatures to eliminate the ceiling on licensing. Christensen said 111 signatures were required.

"We believe that it was primarily led by some of our cannabis applicants that we had previously but who were unsuccessful in getting the state approval through the lottery system," Christensen said.

As for what the city could gain from such a move, Christensen said there could be an uptick in economic activity and an increase in license fees.

"But that might be a very short term gain, for the city, for medical cannabis, because I think if there are too many facilities, they won't all survive. There will not be enough business to keep them all profitable," he said.

Per the South Dakota Department of Revenue's website, sales or use tax does apply to the purchase of medical cannabis. That rate is 4.5% and a municipal tax can be added to it when "possession is taken, or the product is consumed or utilized within city limits."

In March, the Argus Leader reported the state had chosen a Florida-based software company to "provide exclusive seed-to-sale tracking for the state as a medical marijuana program is implemented."

Were the North Sioux City measure to pass, Christensen said he doesn't anticipate there being any issues with its implementation.