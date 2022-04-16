North Sioux City economic director Andrew Nilges recognized for excellence

SIOUX FALLS – During its annual conference Thursday, the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development honored Andrew Nilges with the Excellence in Economic Development Award.

Nilges serves as executive director of the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation. The Excellence in Economic Development award recognizes an individual who has excelled in the economic development arena over the past year.

"North Sioux City has some amazing opportunities happening in their community, and Andrew Nilges has been instrumental in the success of these projects," the Governor's Office of Economic Development said in a statement.

Nilges has been a key leader in economic growth in North Sioux City, leading the community to create a vast new industrial park that will also include a significant expansion of workforce housing in the area, according to the statement.

"He has worked alongside GOED on several business expansions in the past year and has strengthened the partnership between local, state, and federal agencies to further the economic development goals of his community," the statement said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.