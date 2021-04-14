North Sioux City mayor's race a tie in unofficial vote counts

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The race for mayor of North Sioux City has ended, implausibly enough, with a tie in unofficial vote counts.
City Hall officials on Wednesday said that the candidates, Patti Teel and Linda Cutsinger, each received 152 votes in Tuesday's election.
"It's incredible -- I always like to say God has a sense of humor," said Cutsinger, 59, who has worked at Vital Wellness Chiropractic in Sioux City for 10 years and has been a massage therapist for 25 years.
Teel, 62, declined to comment.
On Monday, the City Council will meet to canvas the results.
"That'll make them official," said Eric Christensen, the city administrator. "At that point, once they're official, the candidates have up to five days to request a recount in writing. If the recount comes up different, then obviously we probably have a winner. If it's still tied or if nobody requests a recount, then South Dakota law states that you select a winner by chance, basically. Flip a coin, cut a deck of cards, something that is random."
North Sioux City also held an election for Ward 2 of its City Council on Tuesday. Christensen said that Gary Bogenrief beat incumbent Lesa Cropley. Bogenrief recieved 100 votes to Cropley's 53.
Teel and Cutsinger entered the nonpartisan race for mayor around the same time back in February. North Sioux City's current mayor, Rodd Slater, did not seek re-election.
Slater became the mayor after the departure of former mayor Randy Fredericksen last May. Fredricksen was elected to a two-year term in 2015 and was re-elected in 2017 and 2019.
Fredericksen left office frustrated by a "hostile environment" in city government, which he described as a "complete fiasco." He was particularly displeased by the city's decision to re-open casinos, bars and restaurants, which he warned could attract COVID-19 from neighboring Sioux City and South Sioux City.
At the time, Woodbury and Dakota counties were both dealing with serious outbreaks of the virus.
Teel, who has managed and owned convenience stores, told the Southern Union County Leader-Courier & Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City Times that she was happy with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's handling of the pandemic, and was particularly pleased that businesses were allowed to keep their doors open. She would like to encourage more businesses to come to North Sioux City.
Cutsinger told the Journal Wednesday that she wants to address traffic in North Sioux City -- she says vehicles drive too fast in some residential sections of the community, making it difficult for homeowners to pull in and out of their driveways safely.
"We have kind of a traffic jam, due to our schools all being located in the same area of North Sioux, it's called the North Shore End or McCook Lake," she said. "So that's been an issue for many years."