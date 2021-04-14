North Sioux City mayor's race a tie in unofficial vote counts

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The race for mayor of North Sioux City has ended, implausibly enough, with a tie in unofficial vote counts.

City Hall officials on Wednesday said that the candidates, Patti Teel and Linda Cutsinger, each received 152 votes in Tuesday's election.

"It's incredible -- I always like to say God has a sense of humor," said Cutsinger, 59, who has worked at Vital Wellness Chiropractic in Sioux City for 10 years and has been a massage therapist for 25 years.

Teel, 62, declined to comment.

On Monday, the City Council will meet to canvas the results.

"That'll make them official," said Eric Christensen, the city administrator. "At that point, once they're official, the candidates have up to five days to request a recount in writing. If the recount comes up different, then obviously we probably have a winner. If it's still tied or if nobody requests a recount, then South Dakota law states that you select a winner by chance, basically. Flip a coin, cut a deck of cards, something that is random."