North Sioux City medical marijuana dispensary hosting open house

Marijuana
Associated Press

Jim Zortman talks about initiative measure #5, a ballot measure that would eliminate North Sioux City's cap on medical marijuana dispensary licenses. He and his business partners gathered enough signatures to have measure placed on in the November ballot after they lost a state lottery held to determine who would get a license for North Sioux City.

NORTH SIOUX CITY – The first medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City is hosting an open house Tuesday.

True North Dispensary, located at 1325 River Drive, will be open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a tour of the store and information about medical marijuana in South Dakota.

There will be no marijuana products in the building during the open house, according to a press release.

“This is an opportunity for folks to come in and see what a medical marijuana dispensary looks like and to dispel any myths that people might have about this industry,” said Ben Nesselhuf, a partner in the dispensary, in the release.

True North is the first marijuana dispensary to open in North Sioux City.

North Sioux City ordinance limits the number of medical marijuana establishments to four dispensary, two growing, two processing and two testing facilities.

The South Dakota website "medcannabis.sd.gov" lists the four North Sioux City certified medical cannabis dispensaries as being Kind Care of South Dakota; Nirvana SD, LLC; Tru Essence, LLC; and True North Dispensary. It also lists cultivation winners True Essence, LLC and Dakota Health & Wellness and processing winners Zaza 605 and Twisted Greens.

Those sites were chosen at a random drawing by the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program.

