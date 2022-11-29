North Sioux City medical marijuana dispensary set to host Tuesday afternoon open house

The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections. Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs next year. The Republican majority that blocked consideration of cannabis in the Senate will be gone when the 2023 Legislature convenes. Democrats will control both chambers and the governor’s office. Interviewed on WCCO Radio, Walz indicated Ventura will be invited to the signing ceremony because Ventura was one of the first governors across the country to support legalization.