North Sioux City trainer found guilty of animal neglect after dog died in hot van

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Union County jury has found a Dakota Dunes man guilty of animal neglect for leaving a young dog under his care in a van for 12 hours, where it suffered a heatstroke and later died.

Christopher Railsback, owner of Midwest Dog Training in North Sioux, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for one count of animal neglect, abandonment or mistreatment. He could face up to a year in jail a $2,000 fine for the Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

The jury delivered the verdict Dec. 6 after a one-day trial.

Elisabeth Maurus, a resident of Rock Island, Illinois, testified that she dropped off her 11-month-old Bouvier Des Flandres, called "Ned," with Railsback on June 6 for what was to be a three-week boarding and training program.

In an affidavit, Maurus said when she called Midwest Dog Training on the morning of June 7 to check on Ned, she was told by another man that Railsback had not been seen that day. That afternoon, Railsback called and informed her that Ned was "not doing good."