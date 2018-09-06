Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Road closed sign
SIOUX CITY -- The northbound lanes of Wesley Parkway will be closed between Bluff Street and Sioux Street for paving repairs beginning Monday morning.

According to the city's engineering division, northbound traffic will be detoured on 11th Street, Grandview Boulevard, 14th Street and back to Wesley Parkway. Southbound traffic will not be affected.

The repairs are expected to be completed next Friday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

