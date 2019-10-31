Traffic signals direct motorists around construction work on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection of Plymouth County Road C-38 south of Le Mars, Iowa, in this April 2017 file photo. The Iowa Department of Transportation on Friday will reopen the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Hinton after they were rebuilt this summer and fall.
SIOUX CITY -- Welcome news for motorists who frequently drive on U.S. Highway 75 north of Sioux City: Northbound traffic between Sioux City and Hinton will be shifted onto the rebuilt northbound lanes on Friday, weather permitting.
Only one lane of traffic on each side of the highway will be open during the transition, said Dakin Schultz, Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 transportation planner.
Lane separators in the southbound lanes must be removed and the highway restriped for two-lane traffic. Some pavement markings and signage also need to be completed in the northbound lanes. Left turns in the work zone will not be permitted until all four lanes are open for traffic.
Schultz said the normal four-lane traffic pattern should be restored sometime next week, weather permitting.
Traffic has been head-to-head in the southbound lanes since late spring, when reconstruction of the northbound lanes of the four-lane highway began on the 5-mile stretch between County Road C-80 on Sioux City's north edge and Hinton. In addition to pavement reconstruction, the highway's elevation was raised.
This year's work is the third phase of a six-phase project to rebuild U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Le Mars. The reconstruction of the southbound lanes between Hinton and Sioux City is planned for next year.