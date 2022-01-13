Northeast Nebraska Public Health says omicron identified in district

WAYNE, Neb. -- Lab testing has confirmed that the omicron COVID-19 variant is present in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department District.

NNPHD Health Director Julie Rother made the announcement concerning the district, which is comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, in a statement issued Thursday. Although omicron tends to cause milder symptoms, Rother noted that variant has the potential to infect many more people than its predecessor, delta, and thus cause increased problems.

"When a virus variant causes many more people to be sick, that increases the number of people who could potentially become severely ill and need hospitalization. Increased case numbers can also lead to decreased numbers of employees who able to work including the number of healthcare workers available to staff hospitals," she said. "Our local, state and national health care system is currently overburdened due to COVID-19."

Rother said Nebraska data is showing that being fully vaccinated and boosted is still helping to prevent severe illness and the need for hospitalization. Over the past four weeks, she said unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 36 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted people.

According to the statement, several pharmacies in the health district offer the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as some clinics. Both Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership and NNPHD offer the vaccine at various places in the health district. for more information on where and how to access the free vaccine, visit NNPHD's Facebook page.

The statement said currently only 50% of the residents of the health district are fully vaccinated and approximately 20% have received their booster.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.