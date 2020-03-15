Northeast Nebraska schools, including Crofton, to resume classes this week

CROFTON, Neb. -- Several schools in Northeast Nebraska, including those in Crofton, Hartington and Wynot, will resume classes this week.

The schools were closed last week after a Crofton High School freshman was hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus. He became ill after attending a girls high school basketball tournament in Lincoln.

The Crofton Community School district plans to resume classes Tuesday after a staff in-service Monday, according to a notice posted on the school's Facebook page. Parents who wish to keep their students home need to contact the school.

Meanwhile, home quarantines for students at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, Hartington Cedar Catholic Schools and Wynot Public Schools have all been removed, according to a letter from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department. Classes there are set to resume Monday.

Public school districts elsewhere in Nebraska, including Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools and Norfolk Public Schools, along with numerous private schools, have COVID-19-related closures in effect going into this week.