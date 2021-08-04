Northwest AEA buys building near Sioux City airport; plans move from former East Junior High

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Area Education Agency has purchased a new office building in Sioux City that officials say offers more efficient and modern space than the aging former school the agency currently occupies.

The AEA has finalized a deal for an office at 5800 Discovery Blvd., a call center owned by MCI near Sioux City Gateway Airport, Northwest AEA chief administrator Dan Cox said.

As part of the $2.76 million deal, the owner will take possession of Northwest AEA's current building, the former East Junior High School at 1520 Morningside Ave.

MCI has up to 12 months to relocate its business, and Cox said it could be up to 18 months before Northwest AEA into its new offices.

Cox said he's excited to relocate to a facility that projects the image of a more modern, cutting-edge organization. Northwest AEA provides services to students, teachers and administrators to 34 public school districts and 32 non-public schools in a 10-county area of Northwest Iowa.

The former junior high is no longer conducive to the type of work AEA does, Cox said. There also is a lot of unused space in the multi-story, 104,000-square-foot building.