Northwest AEA buys building near Sioux City airport; plans move from former East Junior High

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Area Education Agency has purchased a new office building in Sioux City that officials say offers more efficient and modern space than the aging former school the agency currently occupies.
The AEA has finalized a deal for an office at 5800 Discovery Blvd., a call center owned by MCI near Sioux City Gateway Airport, Northwest AEA chief administrator Dan Cox said.
As part of the $2.76 million deal, the owner will take possession of Northwest AEA's current building, the former East Junior High School at 1520 Morningside Ave.
MCI has up to 12 months to relocate its business, and Cox said it could be up to 18 months before Northwest AEA into its new offices.
Cox said he's excited to relocate to a facility that projects the image of a more modern, cutting-edge organization. Northwest AEA provides services to students, teachers and administrators to 34 public school districts and 32 non-public schools in a 10-county area of Northwest Iowa.
The former junior high is no longer conducive to the type of work AEA does, Cox said. There also is a lot of unused space in the multi-story, 104,000-square-foot building.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing workplaces to create more flexible options for employees, Cox said Northwest AEA has employees who are working remote or in a hybrid situation, with some days in the office and others not. On average, there are 30 to 35 employees in the office at any one time.
The call center has 52,000 square feet, which is more than adequate for the agency's needs, he said.
“Because the building is so wide open we are going to want to do some renovations, put in some conference rooms, put in a space for our staff to work,” Cox said.
One of the largest advantages to the new offices is ample parking. At the current location, parking is a constant struggle, he said.
Cox said the purchase will be financed mostly through a reallocation of budget funding for upkeep of its current building, but the agency also will issue some new debt.
Equipped with fiber optic cable and other technology, the building in the city's Expedition Business Center was built in 1999 by SOSINC Communications. SOSINC, which made voice-over Internet network equipment, went out of business in 2001.
The building was later leased by a CenturyLink call center that originally was envisioned to house nearly 500 employees but had dwindled to fewer than 50 workers when it shut down in 2016.
Built in 1917, Northwest AEA's current building served as East Junior High from 1917 to 1973. The former Western Hills AEA began operations in the former school in 1975. In 2006, Western Hills AEA merged with AEA 4 in Sioux Center to form Northwest AEA.