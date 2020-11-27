Northwest Iowa Christmas tree farms do a swift post-Thanksgiving business

"We sell more trees every year," Bork said.

Miller said that her customers aren't just there to buy trees, which can be purchased anywhere. They come out to the farm for an experience.

"The demand is more, family time, not necessarily about the trees. Because you can get a tree at Bomgaars or Menards. I think the demand is for outside activities, especially this year, that you can do with your family, that don't cost extra," Miller said.

2020 was a rather dry growing season, though Miller and Bork, whose farms are about 45 miles apart, had different takes on how serious it was -- Miller was concerned by the drought, while Bork said her trees seemed to thrive in spite of the dryness. Oddly enough, during a lengthy dry spell in 2014, the two farms reported the opposite experiences.

"Drought years are never good, not for any plants," Miller said this year. (During the drought six years ago, she had reported a "great growing season.")

"These are the most beautiful trees we have ever had. We were down about 16 inches in rainfall this year, so there must have been enough subsoil moisture that these trees grew, because they are absolutely beautiful," Bork said. (In 2014, a fifth of their trees reportedly died due to the poor growing conditions.)

