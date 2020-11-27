Northwest Iowa Christmas tree farms do a swift post-Thanksgiving business

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- Things at T&S Christmas Tree Farm in rural Hawarden were much the same Friday as they ever are on the day after Thanksgiving.
"Very, very busy," said Robin Miller, who runs the roughly 20-acre T&S, which has around 15,000 to 17,000 trees, though this figure includes trees too young to be sold. "It was equal to some of our better days."
The day after Thanksgiving is among the biggest days in Christmas tree sales, as the modern Christmas season kicks into high-gear by late November.
Marie Bork, who runs the Country Pines Tree Farm near Marcus, Iowa, with husband Neal, said Friday that they've had a very good week so far. On Wednesday, their first day open this season, they sold more trees than they have on any other day in 25 years in business.
"It has been very busy, it's such a beautiful day today, it's like summer out here," said Bork, whose five-acre farm has about 2,800 trees. "It has been crazy busy. I think people are anxious to find something that's happy, and something to look forward to, and something that's good that's going to happen, with the COVID situation we've had. People are looking to the future for, 'What can I do to make a happy celebration for our family?'"
Jan Pacovsky, executive director of the Iowa Christmas Tree Growers Association, said Friday that this year is going to be unlike other years for tree sellers. New COVID-19 guidelines have suggested that tree sellers not have customers come inside any indoors spaces on the farm, such as gift shops. The outdoors is generally understood to be a lower-risk setting.
"It's going to be a different kind of a season, but there's still people out looking for their trees," said Pacovsky, whose own Northeast Iowa Christmas tree farm stopped selling trees after deer caused significant damage to their trees several years ago.
"We're not supposed to have gift shops open, you're supposed to not have people coming into your shed, you're supposed to keep everybody out(doors), wear a face mask, they're supposed to be able to take the money out in the field without having to go to a cash register," she added.
Bork and Pacovsky said that natural Christmas trees have held their own in recent years against the increased popularity of artificial trees during the past 60 years or so. Pacovsky fields calls frequently from people wondering where to find a Christmas tree farm. "I have a good feeling that people are still going to be buying the real trees," she said.
Bork said that younger people have shown increased interest in natural trees, because they generate little to no plastic or metal waste and are American-grown, typically by small, family-owned businesses like theirs.
"We sell more trees every year," Bork said.
Miller said that her customers aren't just there to buy trees, which can be purchased anywhere. They come out to the farm for an experience.
"The demand is more, family time, not necessarily about the trees. Because you can get a tree at Bomgaars or Menards. I think the demand is for outside activities, especially this year, that you can do with your family, that don't cost extra," Miller said.
2020 was a rather dry growing season, though Miller and Bork, whose farms are about 45 miles apart, had different takes on how serious it was -- Miller was concerned by the drought, while Bork said her trees seemed to thrive in spite of the dryness. Oddly enough, during a lengthy dry spell in 2014, the two farms reported the opposite experiences.
"Drought years are never good, not for any plants," Miller said this year. (During the drought six years ago, she had reported a "great growing season.")
"These are the most beautiful trees we have ever had. We were down about 16 inches in rainfall this year, so there must have been enough subsoil moisture that these trees grew, because they are absolutely beautiful," Bork said. (In 2014, a fifth of their trees reportedly died due to the poor growing conditions.)
