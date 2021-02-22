Northwest Iowa counties report 2 COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Two Northwest Iowa counties each recorded an additional COVID-19-related death on Monday, ending a three-day streak without any deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Siouxland.

Woodbury County tallied its 211th death, while Sac county added its 18th, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

State statistics showed that no COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday, Saturday or Sunday in Siouxland counties.

Siouxland District Health Department reported six new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Monday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent, but it did not confirm the latest death. The county's case total stood at 14,797 on Monday, according to state data.

District Health reported that 15 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, nine were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other six had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 11 are Woodbury County residents.

