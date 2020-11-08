Northwest Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a new high Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Northwest Iowa reached a new high on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 159 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the region, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa plus a few Central Iowa counties. The number of hospitalizations in the region now is far above the peak of this spring -- somewhat over 100 were hospitalized at the height of hospitalizations in May.

But the number of COVID-19 patients in the region in the ICU remains below springtime highs. On Sunday, a total of 26 patients with the virus were in the ICU in Northwest Iowa, down from 30 on Saturday and figures in the mid-40s during May and June. Twelve virus patients in the area are on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City hospitals were caring for 57 COVID-19 patients on Sunday -- up from 52 on Saturday -- plus another 20 patients who have the virus but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of those 77 patients, only 41 are residents of Woodbury County, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department.