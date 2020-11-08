Northwest Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Northwest Iowa reached a new high on Sunday.
As of Sunday, 159 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the region, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa plus a few Central Iowa counties. The number of hospitalizations in the region now is far above the peak of this spring -- somewhat over 100 were hospitalized at the height of hospitalizations in May.
But the number of COVID-19 patients in the region in the ICU remains below springtime highs. On Sunday, a total of 26 patients with the virus were in the ICU in Northwest Iowa, down from 30 on Saturday and figures in the mid-40s during May and June. Twelve virus patients in the area are on ventilators.
Sioux City hospitals were caring for 57 COVID-19 patients on Sunday -- up from 52 on Saturday -- plus another 20 patients who have the virus but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of those 77 patients, only 41 are residents of Woodbury County, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department.
Most of Iowa, including counties in the northwest, are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 positivity rates. During the past two weeks, 21.3 percent of Woodbury County's COVID-19 tests have come back positive -- this number has climbed considerably from two months ago, when just over 12 percent of the county's tests were coming back positive.
The number of COVID-19 tests performed in the county has stayed steady, at over 3,000 per week, and the increased percentage simply means more people are testing positive. At present, roughly 1,073 people in Woodbury County have active infections, according to a rolling-two week tally from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county added another 88 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Still, Woodbury County is far from the worst in the state. Jones County has the state's highest two-week positive percentage -- a staggering 41.8 percent -- followed by Wayne County with 40 percent, according to IDPH data. Plymouth County has the highest percentage in Northwest Iowa -- 29.3 percent -- followed by Sioux County (27.6 percent), Ida County (27.4 percent) and O'Brien County (26 percent). Much of Iowa is above 20 percent.
