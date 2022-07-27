Northwest Iowa crop conditions are 'mixed'; some areas stressed by extreme drought

SIOUX CITY — Crop conditions in Northwest Iowa are "mixed" amid the critical pollination phase of the growing season, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Joel DeJong said Tuesday.

Some areas, including the Northwest part of Woodbury County, most of Plymouth County and part of western Cherokee County, are currently rated at "extreme drought" by the U.S. Drought Monitor. DeJong said it shows in the fields -- in some places, the corn plants are "rolling," a sign the plant is in distress and is trying to conserve its water.

"We have parts of Northwest Iowa that continue to look good virtually every day, we've got other parts of Northwest Iowa that, virtually every day we see that corn rolling pretty hard, which tells me it's under stress. Some of those same neighborhoods, if you look at them, during the afternoon you see all the soybean leaves turning upside-down on the top of the canopy, and that tells me they're under stress," DeJong said.

It's too early to say with any certainty to what extent the drought will impact yields, DeJong said, but "the more days that it experiences stress, the more yield loss you'd potentially have."

The next several weeks will be "critical" in determining how yields shake out, and crop-watchers like DeJong will be monitoring to see how many kernels "abort" (fail to develop) on the tips of the ears of corn.

Daytime high temperatures in the area were in the 90s in Northwest Iowa last week, though temperatures moderated somewhat this week. Like other living things, crops demand more water when dealing with heat -- but in many places there hasn't been much precipitation to go around.

A full corn crop requires 20 to 25 inches of precipitation, with this year's plants probably needing closer to the full 25 inches due to the heat, DeJong said.

Sioux City isn't anywhere near that mark -- since April 1, Sioux City has received only 6.28 inches of precipitation, according to data from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, making it the driest April-to-late-July stretch on record.

In a typical year, more than 13 inches would have fallen during this timeframe, according to National Weather Service data.