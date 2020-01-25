Northwest Iowa Democratic caucus-goers still mulling choices ahead of Feb. 3 contest

Twenty-two presidential candidates have moved through Siouxland in dozens and dozens of events, but many Siouxland Democrats are undecided and still looking for the right one to back in the caucuses. The number of Democratic candidates now stands at 12, although only eight are actively competing in Iowa.

“There have been so many candidates that it is really hard to crystallize it down to one person,” Simpson said.

Most recent Iowa polls have shown a top tier of Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, with Amy Klobuchar and others vying to move up in the pack. The outcome of the Iowa caucuses will be highly anticipated, since they will propel a few candidates onto other states with momentum, while others will be politically wounded.

John Meister, of Hinton, Iowa, said Iowans have a great opportunity to meet so many Democratic candidates first hand, with the town hall format in vogue, where people can get off from six to a dozen questions.

“The candidates I usually go see are the ones I think are the strongest. I like to meet them and shake their hands…I would never want to lose this (access),” Meister said.