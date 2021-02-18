Northwest Iowa ethanol plant joins large-scale project to capture and store carbon

MARCUS, Iowa -- Little Sioux Corn Processors has forged a deal with an Iowa-based agri-business as part of a plan to develop the world's largest carbon dioxide capture and storage project.

Summit Carbon Solutions, a unit of Alden, Iowa-based Summit Agriculture Group, said Thursday it is partnering with a select group of leading biorefiners in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota to execute the first phase of its project, which the company says will put them on the path of ultimately delivering a net-zero-carbon fuel.

The company said it's proceeding with initial engineering, design and permitting associated with the project, which will permanently store carbon dioxide deep underground in saline geologic formations.

In a news release, Little Sioux Corn Processors said its partnership with Summit will capture and deposit 445,000 of tons annually of carbon, dramatically lowering the biorefinery's carbon footprint.

