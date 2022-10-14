Northwest Iowa farmers ahead of the rest of the state in corn, beans harvested

Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops.

About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The district takes in 12 counties in the northwest corner of the state, including Plymouth, Sioux, Lyon, Clay, Osceola, O'Brien, Dickinson, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Emmet and Palo Alto.

In the West Central district, which includes Woodbury, Ida, Monona, Crawford and Sac counties, about 19 percent of corn and 62 percent of beans had been harvested as of Sunday, according to the USDA.

About 23 percent of Iowa’s corn crop and 55 percent of beans had been harvested on average as of Sunday, at or slightly below last year's totals at the same point in the season.

In Nebraska, about 34 percent of corn had been harvested as of Sunday, slightly ahead of last year's pace, while the bean harvest stood at 54 percent, near last year's total, according to the USDA. In South Dakota, 28 percent of corn had been brought out of the field, near last year's pace, while 56 percent of beans had been harvested, about 10 percent behind last year's total.

Much of Siouxland's crops have suffered this year due to drought, with large parts of the region in varying drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The USDA projects Iowa farmers to produce about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average, according to a new monthly report the USDA released Wednesday.

The Hawkeye state's expected corn yields are the same as the USDA September's estimates, but down from the August forecast of 205 bushels per acre, which would match the state's record average corn yield set last year.

The USDA projects an average corn yield of 172 bushels per acre in Nebraska, and 130 bushels per acre in South Dakota.

Iowa's soybean production this year is forecast for an average yield of 58 soybean bushels per acre, down one bushel from September, according to the USDA.

In Nebraska, the USDA expects 49 bushels of beans per acre, down from 52 in September. South Dakota's bean production is pegged at 41 bushes per acre, down one bushel from September.