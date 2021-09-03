Northwest Iowa grant competition seeks entrepreneurs

SIOUX CITY -- The economic development organizations in Northwest Iowa are teaming up to offer $10,000 in prize money for The BIG Challenge grant competition.

The BIG Challenge encourages entrepreneurs to build, innovate and grow their business in Northwest Iowa. The contest gives entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to submit their dreams to start or expand a business, then encourage friends, family and customers to vote for them online. The finalists will present their idea to an audience and judges in a pitch-off event for a chance to win thousands in cash prizes.

From Sept. 6 until Oct. 3, entrepreneurs in Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties can submit their business startup ideas at iawestcoast.com.

Voting will take place Oct. 6-15. The top three vote getters will advance to a regional pitch-off competition, along with two additional entrants chosen by a selection committee. Each finalist will have access to the University of Northern Iowa's business concierge services, as well as receive personalized coaching from the Small Business Development Center and UNI's Center for Business Growth and Innovation.