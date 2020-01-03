Northwest Iowa Honor Bands to perform Saturday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- About 180 high school musicians from 37 area high schools will take part in the 66th annual Northwest Iowa Honor Band Festival Saturday in Sioux City.

The performance, which will feature two bands of equal size and instrumentation, begin at 7 p.m. in Eppley Auditorium at the Morningside College Campus. The bands will rehearse throughout the day preparing music selected by the guest conductors, some of which was composed by the gentlemen conducting.

Conducting this year’s festival will be two world-renowned composers and conductors, Andrew Boysen Jr. and Richard Saucedo.

Tickets for the evening concert will be available at the door. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Honor band members were chosen through auditions Nov. 11 in Storm Lake from among 369 entries.

Saucedo retired in 2013 as director of Bands and Performing Arts Department Chairman at the William H. Duke Center for the Performing Arts at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana. During his 31-year tenure, Carmel bands received numerous state, regional and national honors in the areas of concert band, jazz band and marching band.