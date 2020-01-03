Northwest Iowa Honor Bands to perform Saturday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- About 180 high school musicians from 37 area high schools will take part in the 66th annual Northwest Iowa Honor Band Festival Saturday in Sioux City.
The performance, which will feature two bands of equal size and instrumentation, begin at 7 p.m. in Eppley Auditorium at the Morningside College Campus. The bands will rehearse throughout the day preparing music selected by the guest conductors, some of which was composed by the gentlemen conducting.
Conducting this year’s festival will be two world-renowned composers and conductors, Andrew Boysen Jr. and Richard Saucedo.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets for the evening concert will be available at the door. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Honor band members were chosen through auditions Nov. 11 in Storm Lake from among 369 entries.
Saucedo retired in 2013 as director of Bands and Performing Arts Department Chairman at the William H. Duke Center for the Performing Arts at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana. During his 31-year tenure, Carmel bands received numerous state, regional and national honors in the areas of concert band, jazz band and marching band.
Boysen is a professor in the music department at the University of New Hampshire, where he conducts the wind symphony and teaches conducting and composition. Under his leadership, the UNH wind symphony has released six recordings and has been invited to perform at regional conventions of the College Band Directors National Association and National Association for Music Education.
The Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association, a group of band directors from 15 Northwest Iowa counties, sponsors the concert. Officers of this year’s organization include: President: Corbet Butler, Storm Lake High School; vice-president: Jeana Larsen, Sheldon Middle School Secretary: James Kunz, Bishop Heelan High School; and Treasurer: Colleen Hecht, Newell-Fonda High School