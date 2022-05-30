Northwest Iowa in tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa is in a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday.

Nearly the entire region -- Woodbury, Monona, Plymouth, Ida, Sioux, Cherokee, O'Brien, Osceola, Buena Vista, Lyon, Clay and Dickinson counties -- are included in the watch, issued by the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch means that current weather conditions favor thunderstorms that are capable of producing a tornado.

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for the area, set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday.

Monday afternoon in Sioux City has been breezy, and the forecast for the evening hours calls for gusts as high as 46 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. There is a chance of thunderstorms between 3 and 6 p.m.

High temperatures are forecast in the low 80s Monday afternoon, with heat index values up to 84 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.