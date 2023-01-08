Northwest Iowa legislators share priorities for 2023

SIOUX CITY — Northwest Iowa legislators list school choice, property tax reform and stopping the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines as some of their top priorities as the annual session begins Monday in Des Moines.

Seven of the region's representatives will begin their first session on Jan. 8: Sen. Rocky De Witt, Sen. Lynn Evans, Sen. Kevin Alons, Rep. J.D. Scholten, Rep. Bob Henderson, Rep. Zach Dieken and Rep. Ken Carlson. Just one, Scholten, is a Democratic legislator.

The 2022 election cycle in Northwest Iowa was one marked by newly-drawn districts and challenges to incumbents. In the case of the latter, Dieken obtained his seat by defeating Dennis Bush of Cherokee in the Republican primary. GOP Rep. Skyler Wheeler, Hull, fended off a primary challenge from 22-year-old Kendal Zylstra. And Henderson took out former Rep. Steve Hansen, who had more 20 years of experience in the Iowa legislature.

14 of the 16 legislators representing districts in the Journal's circulation area responded to a Journal reporter's request to share their top two legislative priorities for the year. Below are their answers.

Rocky DeWitt Rocky DeWitt, Republican representative for Iowa State Senate District 1, is shown Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the offices of the Sioux City Journal.

Sen. Rocky De Witt, R-Lawton, District 1

1. Property tax relief- The legislature has stated that the intention is to freeze the rates but the problem with that is, it has the potential to hamper counties in their budgeting process. I want to make sure that there is a balance so that the counties are protected from any shortfall, or unfunded mandates from the state side of the issue.

2. School choice- I believe there are valid points on both sides to change/not change how funding is applied. I have been in meetings with both school districts in District 1 and they obviously have concerns. I know that there will be lengthy committee discussions and I need to withhold judgment until I see a finished product.

Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, District 2

Was not able to respond by press time with priorities.

Lynn Evans Lynn Evans is running for Iowa Senate District 3.

Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, District 3

1. Increasing access to mental health care services- We are seeing more children and young families in our communities and schools that need access to these services. In many cases the wait times to actually receive the care needed is measured in weeks and months. As a state, we need to do better and continue to make this a priority

2. Protecting the life of the unborn- I believe that life begins at conception and that all life is precious. Now that the issue of abortion is back to the responsibility of states, Iowa needs to work to enact legislation that protects the life of the child.

Dave Rowley State Sen. Dave Rowley (R-Spirit Lake) won his current seat in a special election in December 2021. He's competing in a new district in the Ju…

Sen. Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, District 5

1. Eminent being used as an option for carbon sequestration pipelines- While the Iowa Utilities Board has the authority to allow for the use of eminent domain, it must be balanced with the rights of property owners. It is reasonable to challenge the process and define terms such as “public good” and “public utility” and how these terms are being applied in the case of carbon pipelines.

2. Health and human services- In conversations I have had with healthcare providers, there is a concern that the level of Medicaid Reimbursement to our health services is inadequate. This reimbursement is key to maintaining our medical services in general, including our regional hospitals, dentistry, senior care centers and mental health providers.

Jason Schultz State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) is seeking a sixth term in the Iowa legislature in a Senate District 6 race against David Davis of Harlan.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, District 6

Was not able to respond by press time with priorities.

Kevin Alons Kevin Alons was elected to serve a first term for Iowa Senate District 7 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, District 7

1. Data privacy/personal health freedom- Comprehensive legislation to prevent loss of employment or other loss of rights for medical status (including vaccination status).

2. Parental rights/school choice legislation

Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, District 1

1. Education- Making sure we fund public education before we even discuss out-of-state special interests, like school vouchers.

2. Grow the economy- This is everything from making sure small businesses can compete to making sure we don’t pass radical ideological policies (e.g. abortion bans) that are unattractive to keeping/attracting a skilled workforce.

Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City, District 2

1, 2. Education reform and funding, property tax review- These are certainly related because education funding has a direct impact on property taxes, and perhaps some changes in the funding mechanisms and priorities for education (and I'm not just referring to funding) can have an impact on local property taxes both rates and assessments. 45 years of working in various aspects of public education has acquainted me with areas that may not be as well understood by many legislators that can lead to reform that will enhance education in this state and better control local taxes as well.

Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, District 3

1. Stopping a private, for-profit company from using eminent domain to take people's land away from them- The CO2 pipeline is not a public utility, it is a by-product of a manufacturing process. The legislature should block this pipeline. I have been very opposed to this from the beginning and I will not give it my support.

2. Increasing reimbursement for healthcare professionals for Title 19 services- Northwest Iowa is an underserved area and this is compounding the problem of access to care. As an example, Dentists have not had an increase in reimbursement in over 20 years and this is contributing to access to needed dental treatment.

Skyler Wheeler Skyler Wheeler, 29, is running for a fourth term in the Iowa House but this time in a new district.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, District 4

1. School choice- (This) will provide every family the opportunity to get their child in the educational setting that best fits them. The state needs to empower parents to ensure their children get the best education they can. There are countless studies that show that school choice makes education as a whole better, and the states that have done this have not had a single public school close as a result.

2. Banning sex change surgeries- Protects our children and guards them against the mental and emotional toll that these procedures are taking on our kids. Children who struggle with the idea of being made in the wrong biological body should not be treated by being castrated or sterilized. An overwhelming amount of these cases sort themselves out as the kids get older. The state has a vested interest to protect the health and well-being of our children.

Zach Dieken Zach Dieken, a 31-year-old Iowa State Trooper from Granville, is one of three candidates in the GOP's Iowa House District 5 primary.

Rep. Zach Dieken, R-Granville, District 5

1. Abolishing abortion- Because it’s murdering unborn children.

2. Stop the carbon capture pipeline- It’s a money making scheme disguised as caring about the environment. In all reality it’s just an attempt to take our land for someone else’s profit.

Rep. Megan Jones, D-Sioux Rapids, District 6

1. Adoptions- We set up a system a few years ago for adoption expenses to be charged through public defense attorneys. The infrastructure was in place to pay for legal fees for criminal defense, now we can just use it for adoptions. We need to open it up so more families can use that program and make adoptions cheaper and easier. While many adoptions are already free, many are not. And no kid should be without family because of legal fees.

2. Re-evaluate our property tax system- I get a lot of complaints about how high property taxes are- and that is not lost on me. However, much of this is decided on the county level. While we are very limited on the state level with what we can do here, but we need to be inspecting every avenue and figuring out what we can do to lower property taxes and make them more predictable.

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, District 10

1. School reform- (It) was a big issue in regard to parents and constituents wanting transparency, safety in schools, the ability to choose where they send their children to school, and many other issues.

2. Tax reform- I(‘ve) heard a lot about property tax reform and that is a big issue and one that will take some care when working on it as property taxes are a local tax that could affect our counties, cities, schools, and community colleges.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, District 12

1. School choice/education reform

2. Protecting landowners from the use of eminent domain by the CO2 pipeline companies

Rep. Ken Carlson, R-Onawa, District 13

1. Learn as much as possible and quickly as possible how it all works.

2. Have as open of mind as possible to all topics presented early on in the session

Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, District 14

1. Workforce shortage- The state must continue to do everything it can to remove barriers to employment for Iowans. While we have already done a lot to expand access to affordable childcare through grants, tax credits, and regulatory reforms, there is still more that can be done.

2. Expand the workforce housing tax credit- Open up affordable housing stock so that people can afford to relocate to Siouxland for jobs.