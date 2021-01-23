Northwest Iowa long-term care facility outbreaks post further decline

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 45 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 16 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.

-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 37 have tested positive. Of these, 32 are considered recovered.

-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, one individual has tested positive. This individual is not yet considered recovered.

-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.

-- At the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 16 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.

-- At the St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Home in Spencer, eight have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 19 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.