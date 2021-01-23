Northwest Iowa long-term care facility outbreaks post further decline

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly a month after vaccinations began, the number of long-term care facilities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks has continued to move in the right direction.
As of Saturday, 11 long-term care facilities in the region are dealing with outbreaks, three less than a week ago, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. A month ago, that figure was two dozen.
Statewide, the number of facilities dealing with outbreaks has posted a comparable decline -- 72 as of Saturday, compared to 125 a month ago.
These outbreaks have carried a heavy toll during the past 10 months -- 1,859 of Iowa's 4,487 deaths were residents of these facilities. This proportion has declined as the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa ballooned; in August, more than half the state's deaths were associated with these facilities.
Long-term care facility residents were included in phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they are in the highest priority for vaccination, alongside front-line healthcare workers. Residents began receiving vaccines at the end of December.
The following is a list of long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 45 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 16 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 37 have tested positive. Of these, 32 are considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, one individual has tested positive. This individual is not yet considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 16 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered.
-- At the St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Home in Spencer, eight have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 19 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake, 44 have tested positive. Of these, 38 are considered recovered.