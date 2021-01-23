 Skip to main content
Northwest Iowa long-term care facility outbreaks post further decline
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly a month after vaccinations began, the number of long-term care facilities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks has continued to move in the right direction. 

As of Saturday, 11 long-term care facilities in the region are dealing with outbreaks, three less than a week ago, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. A month ago, that figure was two dozen. 

Statewide, the number of facilities dealing with outbreaks has posted a comparable decline -- 72 as of Saturday, compared to 125 a month ago. 

These outbreaks have carried a heavy toll during the past 10 months -- 1,859 of Iowa's 4,487 deaths were residents of these facilities. This proportion has declined as the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa ballooned; in August, more than half the state's deaths were associated with these facilities. 

Long-term care facility residents were included in phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccinations, meaning they are in the highest priority for vaccination, alongside front-line healthcare workers. Residents began receiving vaccines at the end of December. 

The following is a list of long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data: 

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 45 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 16 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered. 

-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 37 have tested positive. Of these, 32 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, one individual has tested positive. This individual is not yet considered recovered. 

-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered. 

-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 16 have tested positive. Of these, 13 are considered recovered. 

-- At the St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Home in Spencer, eight have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered. 

-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 19 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered. 

-- At Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake, 44 have tested positive. Of these, 38 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 54 have tested positive. Of these, 37 are considered recovered. 

Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities have apparently resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities. 





