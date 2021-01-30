Northwest Iowa long-term care outbreaks slump by almost half compared to last week

SIOUX CITY -- The number of long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa suffering COVID-19 outbreaks has been slashed by almost half compared to a week ago.
As of Saturday, seven facilities in the region are dealing with outbreaks, compared to 13 a week ago. During the weekend after Christmas, that figure was 24, according to a review of Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Several counties in the region -- Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, O'Brien, Cherokee, Ida and Sac -- have zero known outbreaks at long-term care facilities at present. Those counties which do have outbreaks have only one each.
Statewide, Iowa is currently dealing with 57 outbreaks, compared to 72 a week ago and 125 near the end of December.
Residents of long-term care facilities represent 1,932 of Iowa's 4,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19. During the summer, more than half of the state's COVID-19 deaths were associated with outbreaks at long-term care facilities, but that proportion has declined as more people have died.
Long-term care facility residents were among the first people, alongside front-line healthcare workers, to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations within the last month or so.
The following long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 54 have tested positive. Of these, 31 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, 42 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, four have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 19 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 61 have tested positive. Of these, 50 are considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 25 have tested positive. Of these, 20 are considered recovered.
-- At the St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Home in Spencer, 11 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the region have apparently resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities.