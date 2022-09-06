 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Iowa man wins $25,000 lottery prize

Chester Martin of Terril

Chester Martin of Terril won a $25,000 cash prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game.

 Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa — A Northwest Iowa man has won a $25,000 lottery prize.

Chester Martin of Terril won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. Rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal

