Northwest Iowa sees further reduction in long-term care outbreaks

SIOUX CITY -- The number of residents of Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities suffering from COVID-19 has continued to decline.
As of Saturday, 13 facilities in the region were reporting outbreaks. This is down from 18 a week ago and two dozen a week before that. In six counties in the region there are no facilities suffering any known outbreaks, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Statewide, 90 long-term care facilities are currently suffering outbreaks, compared to 104 a week ago and 125 a week before that.
COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Iowa began more than a week and a half ago. Residents at these facilities are among those at highest risk for poor outcomes if they are infected with the virus -- 1,679 of Iowa's 4,127 deaths attributed to the virus were residents of long-term care facilities.
The following long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 24 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 11 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 30 have tested positive. Of these, 22 are considered recovered.
-- At Akron Care Center in Akron, one person has tested positive. This individual is not yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, one person has tested positive. This individual is not yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 36 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 12 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids, 10 have considered recovered. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At the St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Home in Spencer, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake, 42 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 41 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered.