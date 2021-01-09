Northwest Iowa sees further reduction in long-term care outbreaks

SIOUX CITY -- The number of residents of Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities suffering from COVID-19 has continued to decline.

As of Saturday, 13 facilities in the region were reporting outbreaks. This is down from 18 a week ago and two dozen a week before that. In six counties in the region there are no facilities suffering any known outbreaks, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Statewide, 90 long-term care facilities are currently suffering outbreaks, compared to 104 a week ago and 125 a week before that.

COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Iowa began more than a week and a half ago. Residents at these facilities are among those at highest risk for poor outcomes if they are infected with the virus -- 1,679 of Iowa's 4,127 deaths attributed to the virus were residents of long-term care facilities.

The following long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with outbreaks, according to IDPH data:

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 24 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.