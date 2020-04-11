Northwest Iowa small businesses approved for state relief grants

SIOUX CITY -- Hundreds of businesses across Iowa have been approved for grants through the state's Small Business Relief Program, including dozens in Northwest Iowa.
State officials this week upped the dollar amount of economic assistance grants available to small businesses to $24 million -- previously the state had $4 million in grants available to small businesses impacted by state orders to close down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In actuality, more than $24.1 million in relief was approved for Iowa businesses over the course of four days.
Eligible businesses must have employed between two and 25 people before March 17 and must be experiencing pandemic-related business disruptions. Grant amounts varied between $5,000 and $25,000, and the funds must not be used to pay down debts incurred prior to March 17.
Most of the Woodbury County businesses receiving grants are public establishments -- eateries, bars, beauty shops, certain stores, and the like -- that have been on the decline since the pandemic hit Iowa.
Claudia Hessa, the proprietor of Sugar Shack Bakery, said that the widespread cancellation of big events, like weddings, has been hard on the bakery -- that alone took 10 to 20 percent of her business.
The status of graduation parties -- another big market for baked goods -- remains largely unresolved.
"Most people, they're cutting down their orders, or cancelling it, or changing the date, postponing," Hessa said.
Sugar Shack was approved for a $25,000 grant, and Hessa said she's determined to keep the bakery open through the tough times.
"Any grant money we're just going to try to keep the business going, and I'd like to keep the employees that I have," she added.
Rebos, a downtown Sioux City bar and restaurant, was approved for a $25,000 grant. Owner Jesus Sanchez said he was grateful to the community and the state for their support of his business -- which is currently being operated by himself and one other person, the rest of the workers now gone.
"Hopefully we can bounce back from this," Sanchez said.
Thinker Toys, which closed down at the end of March due to the pandemic, also received a $25,000 grant from the state.
"I think every small business out there has a debt under their umbrella, and they need to pay for it," said Domingo Torres, who runs the store with his wife, Andre.
Rudy Navarrete, the proprietor of Rudy Navarrete's Mexican Food in Riverside, closed up shop for about a month due to the pandemic shutdown, but has since reopened.
He spent the downtime working on cleaning, repairs and updates to the long-established restaurant.
"Fortunately, I was kind of prepared," Navarrete said.
Navarrete's Mexican Food Inc. received a grant in the amount of $20,000.
The following is a listing of businesses, organizations and entities in Northwest Iowa counties that received grants, and the amounts, announced through April 10.
Woodbury County:
Peachwave, $25,000; Blue Ribbon Tap, $25,000; Flood Music Enterprises, $6,800; Doxx LLC, $25,000; HCI Heritage Express, $13,588; Jonathan Maxwell Wright, $25,000; Lavi Inc., $10,000; One Eye Jacks, $25,000; McDuffy’s LLC, $7,000; Tav on the Ave, $5,000; Marty’s Tap, $8,500; Navarrete’s Mexican Food Inc., $20,000; Paxton Tap, $16,000; Prince’s Tavern Inc., $7,500; Rebos on 4th, $25,000; Steinbeck’s Pub LLC, $15,000; The Sugar Shack Bakery, $25,000; Thinker Toys, Inc., $25,000; Work & Church, $10,000; Court Street Tap Inc., $25,000; Body Enhancement Medspa, LLC, $20,000; Classic CUTS Inc., $20,000; DP Sales Inc., $25,000; FLOWERLAND, LLC, $5,000; Main Street Massage, $5,000; Mind and Body Connection Inc., $25,000; Morningside Barber & Beauty LTD, $5,000; Sunnybrook Flowershop, $15,000; Buffalo Alice of Sioux City, Inc., $25,000; Crichton LLC, $14,000; Harvey's Restaurant Inc., $25,000; Jeff's Bar & Grill, $18,000; Miles Inn Inc., $25,000; RJKB LLC, $16,752.
Plymouth County:
Maple Lanes Bowl Inc., $10,000; Flindt and Miller, Inc., $25,000, Family Table of Le Mars, Ltd., $25,000; Akron Jo's Cafe LLC, $15,000; Dilurt Enterprises, INC., $10,000; Guardian Angel Preschool and Daycare, $20,792; Le Mars Subway Inc., $25,000; MJS Den, LLC, $20,000; Sammy G's Brick House, LLC, $6,500; Head to Toe Studio, $5,900; JDR Family Ventures LLC, $11,000.
Monona County:
O’Neill’s Tavern $5,000; Frannie's Cafe LLC, $25,000; Carrier Coffee Company, $5,000.
Ida County:
Family Table of Ida Grove, LTD/Zimmy's Bar and Grille, $25,000; Rooted Boutique, $25,000; SECOND STREET STATION, $15,000; The Rustic Lily LLC, $15,000; Trendue Salon & Spa, $25,000.
Sioux County:
Dong Jie 168, $25,000; Family Table of Sioux Center LTD, $25,000; Cypress Massage, $8,500; Headquarters for Hair, $6,000; Joe's TV & Appliance LLC, $25,000; Petals & Perks, $15,000; SunKissed Salon L.L.C., $16,500; Willard VanderPloeg, $25,000; Koldys Sports Bar & Grill LLC, $25,000; OC Town Square, LLC, $25,000.
Cherokee County:
C & S Entertainment, $20,000; Family Table of Cherokee. Ltd., $25,000; Gasthaus Bar & Grille, Ltd., $25,000; Godfather’s Pizza, $25,000; Cherokee General Store, $10,000; Quilt'n Kaboodle, $11,000; The Book Vine Inc., $10,000; B & K One Stop LLC, $11,250; Cherokee Hospitality TN LLC, $25,000; Rite Choice Cooking and Catering, $8,319; JEN-WIN INC, $25,000.
Buena Vista:
Buffalo Ridge Cafe, Inc., $20,000; Scooters Bar & Grill, $24,000; Lakeshore Cafe, $25,000; Screwie Louie's Bar and Grill, LLC, $18,000; Boz Wellz, Inc., $25,000; Johanna Hostetler, $15,000; Pro Day Spa LLC, $25,000; Rust's Western Shed, $25,000; Sugar Bowl Gift Shop, INC., $25,000; Total Concept Hair Care, $25,000; Zone Home Entertainment LLC, $25,000; R Corp Inc., $25,000; SUBWAY OF STORM LAKE INC., $25,000.
O'Brien County:
Mae B, LLP, $8,000; Subway of Sheldon, Inc., $25,000; Carl's Footwear Inc., $23,750.
Lyon County:
JW Development, Inc., $25,000; Stensland Creamery, LLC, $25,000; Dale Schoeneman, $10,000; Kooistra Enterprises, $20,000; Rock Rapids Pizza Ranch Inc., $25,000; Sports' Center $25,000.
Osceola County:
The Porch On Main, LLC, $7,500.
Dickinson County:
D.H. Pub, The Pub, $23,000; Lisa’s Bake Shop, $20,000; Lakes Investment, Inc., $25,000; Matthew Hall, $25,000; McKeen’s 22nd Street Pub & Grill, $15,000; Mother Natures LLC, $25,000; Buck’s Pub, $9,300; Nautical Okoboji LLC, $25,000; Rax Billiards and Lounge, $5,000; The Ritz, Inc., $25,000; Corner Lanes & Pub, $25,000; LA BARCA LLC, $25,000; Superior Saloon, INC., $25,000; THE THREE SONS, INC., $25,000; C & P Poss, Inc., $10,000; Little Hands Childcare & Preschool, Inc., $12,000; Little Sprouts Daycare, $12,000.
Sac County:
Dolly’s Bar & Grill LLC, $15,000; Hutch’s Cafe II, $20,000; Details, $15,000.
Clay County:
Sneakers Sports Lounge, $19,500; Sanchez, Inc., $25,000; Cozad, Inc., $20,000; ASP Promotion, $15,000; dermus skin care, $25,000; Jaco Enterprises, $10,000; Norton Decor LLc, $25,000; Royal Tan, Inc., $25,000; The Spencer Squire Shoppe, Inc., $10,000; 513southgrand, LLC, $15,000; DJ Foods of Spencer, Inc., $25,000; Midwest A&W Inc., $25,000.
Crawford County:
Primetimes LLC, $25,000; B&D's Grill LTD, $25,000; El Jimador, Inc., $25,000.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.