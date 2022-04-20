Northwest Iowa students learn about federal judiciary at Grassley-hosted event in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Students from 17 Siouxland schools had a chance to get a crash course from Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator and a federal judge about the judicial system.

On Wednesday morning, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand talked to around 75 students gathered in a third floor courtroom of the Northern District about the ins and outs of the nominating process, what daily work is like and how the courts have changed in their lifetimes.

The "Federal Judiciary Youth Summit" was the third event since Grassley started it in 2018, and the first held in Sioux City. The ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee started off the event by telling the people gathered he had a hand in getting Strand into his judgeship and that he had to give a lot of thought to it.

"We’re talking about a lifetime appointment, it’s very important you give cost to that," Grassley said.

Process, work, change

According to Grassley, when Democrat Tom Harkin was still his Iowa colleague in the Senate he would defer to Harkin on recommendations for a possible appointment if the sitting president was a Democrat. If it was a Republican president, Harkin would defer to Grassley's suggestion.

"We might send three names to the president of the United States and let the president pick from those three names," Grassley said. He then noted he had just recently made a recommendation to President Joe Biden regarding a judicial vacancy in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. Biden nominated Judge Stephen Henley Locher of Mason City, who will have a confirmation vote in the Senate.

When it comes time to interviews for federal positions, Strand said the questions get more to qualifications.

"I didn’t ever get the sense that they were trying to screen my political views," he said. Grassley then added: "We want a judge who is going to leave their personal views and political views out of making a decision…That’s the way it should be."

During his own time before the students, who came from as far away as Algona, Strand, a Sioux City West graduate, shared his early hopes about getting into the legal profession.

"I knew early on that I wanted to be a lawyer and I don’t know why…there’s no reason to think that I would be a judge in this building," Strand, the son of a Sioux City firefighter and a former Younkers employee, said.

As for what his work entails, Strand says he hears a lot of criminal cases which keep his office busy.

"It’s a busy job but a fantastic job and I appreciate that I have the opportunity to do it," Strand said.

Over the course of his time in the profession, Strand told students he hasn't noticed many major changes in the way things are done. Grassley's opinion, which focused on the Supreme Court, veered from Strand's response.

"The Supreme Court, maybe 25 years ago, said that we’re going to give great discretion on the interpretation of law to various executive branch agencies…I think the courts made the wrong decision there," Grassley said in reference to what's known as "Chevron deference."

Q&A

Once the main event had wrapped, Grassley took additional questions from local media which included one about whether or not the courts have become more partisan.

"You might accuse me of being naïve but I think it's overblown," Grassley said. "Whether they're a Democrat justice on the Supreme court, or a Republican, appointed by a Republican president, I think they're doing the job just the way they should do it."

At the tail-end of the back-and-forth, Grassley touted the "Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act" he's worked on with Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). Grassley suggested the current system makes it difficult for Midwestern cattle feeders to negotiate prices on a daily basis and said the bill he's pushing would make contract prices more known.

"We want to be able to get a fair price for the farmer," he said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

