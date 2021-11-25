Northwest Iowa students selected for all-state chorus, band, orchestra

AMES, Iowa -- Over 130 students from Northwest Iowa were selected for the Iowa All State Music Festival.
The 2021 Festival celebrated the 75th anniversary of the event. District auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band, 214-piece All-State Orchestra and 602-member All-State Chorus were held Oct. 23 at Le Mars and five other sites around the state. Only 17% of students who auditioned were selected for membership.
Participants rehearsed in Ames, Nov. 18-20, and the festival concert was presented on Nov. 20 in Hilton Coliseum on the campus of Iowa State University, Ames. Iowa Public Television will re-broadcast the concert at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Thursday).
Below are Northwest Iowa members of the All-State Chorus, Band and Orchestra, with their school names and parts and instruments.
All-State Chorus
Delaney Andreasen, Bishop Heelan -- Alto
Ava Arthur, Sioux City, East -- Soprano
Caleb Baker, Sioux City, East -- Tenor
Ada Borer, Sheldon -- Soprano
Kemper Bowden, Le Mars -- Bass
Abby Grace Caldwell, Cherokee, Washington -- Soprano
Kaleb Carda, Bishop Heelan -- Bass
Erick Carlberg, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor
Mary Carlson, OABCIG -- Soprano
Madilyn Cramer, Bishop Heelan -- Alto
Mackenzie Crawford, Sioux City, East -- Soprano
Jaxson Cromwell, East Sac County -- Bass
Jaedalyn De Goei, Sioux Center -- Alto
Jami Denne, Sioux City, North -- Soprano
Emma Dierking, Storm Lake -- Alto
Ruby Dominick, Sioux City, East -- Alto
Shae Downing, Sioux City, North -- Alto
Reese Faber, Sioux Center -- Bass
Nizsha Flory, Sioux City, East -- Soprano
Ethan Ford, Sioux City, East -- Bass
Alexzandria Garcia, Spirit Lake -- Soprano
Carter Gill, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- Tenor
AJ Goetsch, Siouxland Christian -- Bass
Avery Gomez, Sioux City, East -- Alto
Trayden Goodman, Le Mars -- Bass
Alexandria Gorman, Denison-Schleswig -- Soprano
Cole Graves, Dike-New Hartford -- Bass
Joseph Hansen, Sioux City, East -- Tenor
Drew Hanson, Lawton-Bronson -- Bass
Erin Henn, Siouxland Christian -- Alto
Brianna Holt, Spencer -- Alto
Amanda Hulstein, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Alto
William Hurst, Sioux Center -- Tenor
Sam Jensen, Spencer -- Bass
Audrey Johnson, Bishop Heelan -- Soprano
Kei Juarez, Westwood -- Bass
Shelby Kastner, Denison-Schleswig -- Soprano
Asia Keane, Bishop Heelan Catholic -- Soprano
A. J. Kopel, Spirit Lake -- Tenor
Claire Krogman, Sheldon -- Soprano
Isaac Krommendyk, Unity Christian -- Tenor
Matthew Langholdt, Central Lyon -- Bass
Chase Lee, Westwood -- Bass
Gabriel Lesemann, Storm Lake -- Bass
Jinessa Lewis, Denison-Schleswig -- Alto
Katrina Lombard, West Lyon -- Alto
Colton Longstaff, Sioux City, North -- Tenor
Rachel Maggert, Sheldon -- Alto
Morgan Mahon, Sioux City, North -- Soprano
Emily Mercer, Newell-Fonda -- Soprano
Ian Miller, Spirit Lake -- Bass
Juan Morales, Denison-Schleswig -- Tenor
Liz Mullins, Bishop Heelan -- Soprano
Jacob Nobles, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Tenor
Erik Nordstrom, Siouxland Christian -- Tenor
Jacob Oldenkamp, Bishop Heelan -- Bass
Henry Osborn, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor
Tommy Osborn, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor
Kaylee Oxendale, OABCIG -- Soprano
Rose Phiakhamta, Storm Lake -- Soprano
Makenna Pierce, Spencer -- Soprano
Allen Qasim, Sioux City, North -- Bass
Wyatt Randeris, Denison-Schleswig -- Bass
Brooklynn Roder, Bishop Heelan -- Alto
Emma Shook, Westwood -- Soprano
Charlie Steele, Spencer -- Tenor
Katie Te Stroete, Sioux Center -- Soprano
Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon -- Alto
Lydia Thams Sioux Central -- Soprano
Jayna Tucker, Westwood -- Alto
Yeeshai Valdivia, Storm Lake -- Tenor
Anna Van Aartsen, Central Lyon -- Soprano
Ashlyn Van Voorst, Sioux Center -- Alto
Tori Vande Hoef, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Soprano
Graham Vande Vegte, Sioux Center -- Tenor
Anna Warntjes, Central Lyon -- Alto
Lydia Watkins, Lawton-Bronson -- Alto
Chaselyn Watson, Spirit Lake -- Alto
Jake Wiest, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor
Julia Veldman, Western Christian -- Piano
All-State Band
Jocelyn Muilenburg, Unity Christian -- String bass
Hannah McCoppin, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Flute
Gretchen Hoffman, Sioux City, East -- Bassoon
Parissa Barnes, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet
Carsyn Heger, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- Bb Clarinet
Hannah Koehler, Siouxland Christian -- Bb Clarinet
Julia Letsche, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet
Matthew Lin, Bishop Heelan -- Bb Clarinet
Anna Petersen, Okoboji, Milford -- Bb Clarinet
London Rogge, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet
Pamela Vang, Storm Lake -- Bb Clarinet
Corey Hildring, West Lyon -- Contra Clarinet
Brian Ibarra, Denison-Schleswig -- Contra Clarinet
Bradyn Anderson, Le Mars -- Alto Saxophone
Annika Jahn, Sioux Center -- Alto Saxophone
Hannah Huyser, West Lyon -- Tenor Saxophone
Victoria Gustafson, Alta-Aurelia -- Baritone Saxophone
Emily Bach, Hinton -- Cornet
Maren Hettinga, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Trumpet
Ella Jahn, Sioux Center -- Trumpet
Blake Van Roekel, West Lyon -- Cornet
Joyce Zheng, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Cornet
Kaitlyn Bruinsma, MOC-Floyd Valley -- French Horn
Valerie Cook, Sheldon -- French Horn
Aryana Dokter, MOC-Floyd Valley -- French Horn
Emily Vande Zande, Unity Christian -- French Horn
Samuel Johnson, Le Mars -- Trombone
Elias Vargas, Sioux City, West -- Trombone
Garrett Atherton, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Bass Trombone
Brad Balster, West Lyon -- Euphonium
Cahill Kirkpatrick, Bishop Heelan -- Euphonium
Carson Steichen, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Euphonium
Michael Toben, Sioux City, North -- Tuba
Josiah Vos, Siouxland Christian -- Percussion
All-State Orchestra
Antonio Ferraro, Sioux City, West -- Violin
Kaeley Meyer, Unity Christian - Violin
Casey Oolman, Unity Christian -- Violin
Laura Ross, Unity Christian -- Violin
Belle Schiermeyer, Trinity Christian -- Violin
Abigail Tilberg, Le Mars -- Violin
Greta Tilberg, Le Mars -- Violin
Alice Boggs, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Viola
Madeline Heemstra, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Viola
JoyLyn Vande Berg, Unity Christian -- Viola
Tara Joiner, Unity Christian -- Cello
Micah Truesdell, Sioux Center -- Cello
Hannah Hulstein, MOC-Floyd Valley -- String Bass
Morgan Huls, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Flute
Kayla Jabre, Bishop Heelan -- Oboe
Johanna Swanson, Sioux City, North -- Bassoon
James Garcia, Denison-Schleswig -- Bb Clarinet
Courtney Joiner, Unity Christian, Orange City -- Bb Clarinet
Michael Widjaja, Sioux City, East -- Trumpet
Megan Sandison, Spirit Lake -- French Horn
Spencer Schnetzer, Le Mars -- Trombone
Benjamin Fisher, Spirit Lake -- Percussion