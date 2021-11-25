Northwest Iowa students selected for all-state chorus, band, orchestra

AMES, Iowa -- Over 130 students from Northwest Iowa were selected for the Iowa All State Music Festival.

The 2021 Festival celebrated the 75th anniversary of the event. District auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band, 214-piece All-State Orchestra and 602-member All-State Chorus were held Oct. 23 at Le Mars and five other sites around the state. Only 17% of students who auditioned were selected for membership.

Participants rehearsed in Ames, Nov. 18-20, and the festival concert was presented on Nov. 20 in Hilton Coliseum on the campus of Iowa State University, Ames. Iowa Public Television will re-broadcast the concert at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Thursday).

Below are Northwest Iowa members of the All-State Chorus, Band and Orchestra, with their school names and parts and instruments.

All-State Chorus

Delaney Andreasen, Bishop Heelan -- Alto

Ava Arthur, Sioux City, East -- Soprano

Caleb Baker, Sioux City, East -- Tenor

Ada Borer, Sheldon -- Soprano

Kemper Bowden, Le Mars -- Bass

Abby Grace Caldwell, Cherokee, Washington -- Soprano

Kaleb Carda, Bishop Heelan -- Bass

Erick Carlberg, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor

Mary Carlson, OABCIG -- Soprano

Madilyn Cramer, Bishop Heelan -- Alto

Mackenzie Crawford, Sioux City, East -- Soprano

Jaxson Cromwell, East Sac County -- Bass

Jaedalyn De Goei, Sioux Center -- Alto

Jami Denne, Sioux City, North -- Soprano

Emma Dierking, Storm Lake -- Alto

Ruby Dominick, Sioux City, East -- Alto

Shae Downing, Sioux City, North -- Alto

Reese Faber, Sioux Center -- Bass

Nizsha Flory, Sioux City, East -- Soprano

Ethan Ford, Sioux City, East -- Bass

Alexzandria Garcia, Spirit Lake -- Soprano

Carter Gill, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- Tenor

AJ Goetsch, Siouxland Christian -- Bass

Avery Gomez, Sioux City, East -- Alto

Trayden Goodman, Le Mars -- Bass

Alexandria Gorman, Denison-Schleswig -- Soprano

Cole Graves, Dike-New Hartford -- Bass

Joseph Hansen, Sioux City, East -- Tenor

Drew Hanson, Lawton-Bronson -- Bass

Erin Henn, Siouxland Christian -- Alto

Brianna Holt, Spencer -- Alto

Amanda Hulstein, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Alto

William Hurst, Sioux Center -- Tenor

Sam Jensen, Spencer -- Bass

Audrey Johnson, Bishop Heelan -- Soprano

Kei Juarez, Westwood -- Bass

Shelby Kastner, Denison-Schleswig -- Soprano

Asia Keane, Bishop Heelan Catholic -- Soprano

A. J. Kopel, Spirit Lake -- Tenor

Claire Krogman, Sheldon -- Soprano

Isaac Krommendyk, Unity Christian -- Tenor

Matthew Langholdt, Central Lyon -- Bass

Chase Lee, Westwood -- Bass

Gabriel Lesemann, Storm Lake -- Bass

Jinessa Lewis, Denison-Schleswig -- Alto

Katrina Lombard, West Lyon -- Alto

Colton Longstaff, Sioux City, North -- Tenor

Rachel Maggert, Sheldon -- Alto

Morgan Mahon, Sioux City, North -- Soprano

Emily Mercer, Newell-Fonda -- Soprano

Ian Miller, Spirit Lake -- Bass

Juan Morales, Denison-Schleswig -- Tenor

Liz Mullins, Bishop Heelan -- Soprano

Jacob Nobles, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Tenor

Erik Nordstrom, Siouxland Christian -- Tenor

Jacob Oldenkamp, Bishop Heelan -- Bass

Henry Osborn, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor

Tommy Osborn, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor

Kaylee Oxendale, OABCIG -- Soprano

Rose Phiakhamta, Storm Lake -- Soprano

Makenna Pierce, Spencer -- Soprano

Allen Qasim, Sioux City, North -- Bass

Wyatt Randeris, Denison-Schleswig -- Bass

Brooklynn Roder, Bishop Heelan -- Alto

Emma Shook, Westwood -- Soprano

Charlie Steele, Spencer -- Tenor

Katie Te Stroete, Sioux Center -- Soprano

Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon -- Alto

Lydia Thams Sioux Central -- Soprano

Jayna Tucker, Westwood -- Alto

Yeeshai Valdivia, Storm Lake -- Tenor

Anna Van Aartsen, Central Lyon -- Soprano

Ashlyn Van Voorst, Sioux Center -- Alto

Tori Vande Hoef, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Soprano

Graham Vande Vegte, Sioux Center -- Tenor

Anna Warntjes, Central Lyon -- Alto

Lydia Watkins, Lawton-Bronson -- Alto

Chaselyn Watson, Spirit Lake -- Alto

Jake Wiest, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor

Julia Veldman, Western Christian -- Piano

All-State Band

Jocelyn Muilenburg, Unity Christian -- String bass

Hannah McCoppin, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Flute

Gretchen Hoffman, Sioux City, East -- Bassoon

Parissa Barnes, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet

Carsyn Heger, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- Bb Clarinet

Hannah Koehler, Siouxland Christian -- Bb Clarinet

Julia Letsche, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet

Matthew Lin, Bishop Heelan -- Bb Clarinet

Anna Petersen, Okoboji, Milford -- Bb Clarinet

London Rogge, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet

Pamela Vang, Storm Lake -- Bb Clarinet

Corey Hildring, West Lyon -- Contra Clarinet

Brian Ibarra, Denison-Schleswig -- Contra Clarinet

Bradyn Anderson, Le Mars -- Alto Saxophone

Annika Jahn, Sioux Center -- Alto Saxophone

Hannah Huyser, West Lyon -- Tenor Saxophone

Victoria Gustafson, Alta-Aurelia -- Baritone Saxophone

Emily Bach, Hinton -- Cornet

Maren Hettinga, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Trumpet

Ella Jahn, Sioux Center -- Trumpet

Blake Van Roekel, West Lyon -- Cornet

Joyce Zheng, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Cornet

Kaitlyn Bruinsma, MOC-Floyd Valley -- French Horn

Valerie Cook, Sheldon -- French Horn

Aryana Dokter, MOC-Floyd Valley -- French Horn

Emily Vande Zande, Unity Christian -- French Horn

Samuel Johnson, Le Mars -- Trombone

Elias Vargas, Sioux City, West -- Trombone

Garrett Atherton, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Bass Trombone

Brad Balster, West Lyon -- Euphonium

Cahill Kirkpatrick, Bishop Heelan -- Euphonium

Carson Steichen, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Euphonium

Michael Toben, Sioux City, North -- Tuba

Josiah Vos, Siouxland Christian -- Percussion

All-State Orchestra

Antonio Ferraro, Sioux City, West -- Violin

Kaeley Meyer, Unity Christian - Violin

Casey Oolman, Unity Christian -- Violin

Laura Ross, Unity Christian -- Violin

Belle Schiermeyer, Trinity Christian -- Violin

Abigail Tilberg, Le Mars -- Violin

Greta Tilberg, Le Mars -- Violin

Alice Boggs, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Viola

Madeline Heemstra, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Viola

JoyLyn Vande Berg, Unity Christian -- Viola

Tara Joiner, Unity Christian -- Cello

Micah Truesdell, Sioux Center -- Cello

Hannah Hulstein, MOC-Floyd Valley -- String Bass

Morgan Huls, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Flute

Kayla Jabre, Bishop Heelan -- Oboe

Johanna Swanson, Sioux City, North -- Bassoon

James Garcia, Denison-Schleswig -- Bb Clarinet

Courtney Joiner, Unity Christian, Orange City -- Bb Clarinet

Michael Widjaja, Sioux City, East -- Trumpet

Megan Sandison, Spirit Lake -- French Horn

Spencer Schnetzer, Le Mars -- Trombone

Benjamin Fisher, Spirit Lake -- Percussion

