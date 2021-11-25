Northwest Iowa students selected for all-state chorus, band, orchestra

 Skip to main content
AMES, Iowa -- Over 130 students from Northwest Iowa were selected for the Iowa All State Music Festival.

The 2021 Festival celebrated the 75th anniversary of the event. District auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band, 214-piece All-State Orchestra and 602-member All-State Chorus were held Oct. 23 at Le Mars and five other sites around the state. Only 17% of students who auditioned were selected for membership.

Participants rehearsed in Ames, Nov. 18-20, and the festival concert was presented on Nov. 20 in Hilton Coliseum on the campus of Iowa State University, Ames. Iowa Public Television will re-broadcast the concert at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (Thursday).

Below are Northwest Iowa members of the All-State Chorus, Band and Orchestra, with their school names and parts and instruments.

All-State Chorus

Delaney Andreasen, Bishop Heelan -- Alto 

Ava Arthur, Sioux City, East -- Soprano 

Caleb Baker, Sioux City, East -- Tenor 

Ada Borer, Sheldon -- Soprano 

Kemper Bowden, Le Mars -- Bass 

Abby Grace Caldwell, Cherokee, Washington -- Soprano 

Kaleb Carda, Bishop Heelan -- Bass 

Erick Carlberg, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor 

Mary Carlson, OABCIG -- Soprano 

Madilyn Cramer, Bishop Heelan -- Alto 

Mackenzie Crawford, Sioux City, East -- Soprano 

Jaxson Cromwell, East Sac County -- Bass 

Jaedalyn De Goei, Sioux Center -- Alto 

Jami Denne, Sioux City, North -- Soprano 

Emma Dierking, Storm Lake -- Alto 

Ruby Dominick, Sioux City, East -- Alto 

Shae Downing, Sioux City, North -- Alto 

Reese Faber, Sioux Center -- Bass 

Nizsha Flory, Sioux City, East -- Soprano 

Ethan Ford, Sioux City, East -- Bass 

Alexzandria Garcia, Spirit Lake -- Soprano 

Carter Gill, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- Tenor 

AJ Goetsch, Siouxland Christian -- Bass 

Avery Gomez, Sioux City, East -- Alto 

Trayden Goodman, Le Mars -- Bass 

Alexandria Gorman, Denison-Schleswig -- Soprano 

Cole Graves, Dike-New Hartford -- Bass 

Joseph Hansen, Sioux City, East -- Tenor 

Drew Hanson, Lawton-Bronson -- Bass 

Erin Henn, Siouxland Christian -- Alto 

Brianna Holt, Spencer -- Alto 

Amanda Hulstein, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Alto 

William Hurst, Sioux Center -- Tenor 

Sam Jensen, Spencer -- Bass 

Audrey Johnson, Bishop Heelan -- Soprano 

Kei Juarez, Westwood -- Bass 

Shelby Kastner, Denison-Schleswig -- Soprano 

Asia Keane, Bishop Heelan Catholic -- Soprano 

A. J. Kopel, Spirit Lake -- Tenor 

Claire Krogman, Sheldon -- Soprano 

Isaac Krommendyk, Unity Christian -- Tenor 

Matthew Langholdt, Central Lyon -- Bass 

Chase Lee, Westwood -- Bass 

Gabriel Lesemann, Storm Lake -- Bass 

Jinessa Lewis, Denison-Schleswig -- Alto 

Katrina Lombard, West Lyon -- Alto 

Colton Longstaff, Sioux City, North -- Tenor 

Rachel Maggert, Sheldon -- Alto 

Morgan Mahon, Sioux City, North -- Soprano 

Emily Mercer, Newell-Fonda -- Soprano 

Ian Miller, Spirit Lake -- Bass 

Juan Morales, Denison-Schleswig -- Tenor 

Liz Mullins, Bishop Heelan -- Soprano 

Jacob Nobles, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Tenor 

Erik Nordstrom, Siouxland Christian -- Tenor 

Jacob Oldenkamp, Bishop Heelan -- Bass 

Henry Osborn, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor 

Tommy Osborn, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor 

Kaylee Oxendale, OABCIG -- Soprano 

Rose Phiakhamta, Storm Lake -- Soprano 

Makenna Pierce, Spencer -- Soprano 

Allen Qasim, Sioux City, North -- Bass 

Wyatt Randeris, Denison-Schleswig -- Bass 

Brooklynn Roder, Bishop Heelan -- Alto 

Emma Shook, Westwood -- Soprano 

Charlie Steele, Spencer -- Tenor 

Katie Te Stroete, Sioux Center -- Soprano 

Jana Ter Wee, West Lyon -- Alto 

Lydia Thams Sioux Central -- Soprano 

Jayna Tucker, Westwood -- Alto 

Yeeshai Valdivia, Storm Lake -- Tenor 

Anna Van Aartsen, Central Lyon -- Soprano 

Ashlyn Van Voorst, Sioux Center -- Alto 

Tori Vande Hoef, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Soprano 

Graham Vande Vegte, Sioux Center -- Tenor 

Anna Warntjes, Central Lyon -- Alto 

Lydia Watkins, Lawton-Bronson -- Alto 

Chaselyn Watson, Spirit Lake -- Alto 

Jake Wiest, Bishop Heelan -- Tenor 

Julia Veldman, Western Christian -- Piano 

All-State Band 

Jocelyn Muilenburg, Unity Christian -- String bass 

Hannah McCoppin, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Flute 

Gretchen Hoffman, Sioux City, East -- Bassoon 

Parissa Barnes, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet 

Carsyn Heger, Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- Bb Clarinet 

Hannah Koehler, Siouxland Christian -- Bb Clarinet 

Julia Letsche, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet

Matthew Lin, Bishop Heelan -- Bb Clarinet 

Anna Petersen, Okoboji, Milford -- Bb Clarinet 

London Rogge, Cherokee, Washington -- Bb Clarinet 

Pamela Vang, Storm Lake -- Bb Clarinet 

Corey Hildring, West Lyon -- Contra Clarinet 

Brian Ibarra, Denison-Schleswig -- Contra Clarinet 

Bradyn Anderson, Le Mars -- Alto Saxophone 

Annika Jahn, Sioux Center -- Alto Saxophone 

Hannah Huyser, West Lyon -- Tenor Saxophone 

Victoria Gustafson, Alta-Aurelia -- Baritone Saxophone 

Emily Bach, Hinton -- Cornet 

Maren Hettinga, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Trumpet 

Ella Jahn, Sioux Center -- Trumpet 

Blake Van Roekel, West Lyon -- Cornet 

Joyce Zheng, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Cornet 

Kaitlyn Bruinsma, MOC-Floyd Valley -- French Horn 

Valerie Cook, Sheldon -- French Horn 

Aryana Dokter, MOC-Floyd Valley -- French Horn 

Emily Vande Zande, Unity Christian -- French Horn 

Samuel Johnson, Le Mars -- Trombone 

Elias Vargas, Sioux City, West -- Trombone 

Garrett Atherton, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Bass Trombone 

Brad Balster, West Lyon -- Euphonium 

Cahill Kirkpatrick, Bishop Heelan -- Euphonium 

Carson Steichen, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Euphonium 

Michael Toben, Sioux City, North -- Tuba 

Josiah Vos, Siouxland Christian -- Percussion 

All-State Orchestra

Antonio Ferraro, Sioux City, West -- Violin 

Kaeley Meyer, Unity Christian - Violin 

Casey Oolman, Unity Christian -- Violin 

Laura Ross, Unity Christian -- Violin 

Belle Schiermeyer, Trinity Christian -- Violin

Abigail Tilberg, Le Mars -- Violin 

Greta Tilberg, Le Mars -- Violin 

Alice Boggs, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Viola 

Madeline Heemstra, MOC-Floyd Valley -- Viola 

JoyLyn Vande Berg, Unity Christian -- Viola 

Tara Joiner, Unity Christian -- Cello 

Micah Truesdell, Sioux Center -- Cello 

Hannah Hulstein, MOC-Floyd Valley -- String Bass 

Morgan Huls, Sibley-Ocheyedan -- Flute 

Kayla Jabre, Bishop Heelan -- Oboe 

Johanna Swanson, Sioux City, North -- Bassoon 

James Garcia, Denison-Schleswig -- Bb Clarinet 

Courtney Joiner, Unity Christian, Orange City -- Bb Clarinet 

Michael Widjaja, Sioux City, East -- Trumpet 

Megan Sandison, Spirit Lake -- French Horn

Spencer Schnetzer, Le Mars -- Trombone 

Benjamin Fisher, Spirit Lake --  Percussion 

