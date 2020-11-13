Northwest Iowa's surge in COVID hospitalizations reaches a new high

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people hospitalized in Northwest Iowa with COVID-19 reached another high on Friday.

A total of 188 people are hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa and a few Central Iowa counties. This is far higher from the peak of the spring and more than 20 above Sunday's tally, which itself had been a record.

Of those 188, 35 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators. Both these measures remain below their peaks in the spring, though the ICU figure climbed this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Sioux City hospitals, a total of 65 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Friday, and another 26 in the city's hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized for other reasons, according to Siouxland District Health Department data. Of these 91, only 47 are Woodbury County residents. This figure has also risen considerably since Sunday.

Another 130 people have tested positive for the virus in Woodbury County, Siouxland District Heath reported Friday, following 136 new cases added Thursday. The tally on Thursday is the highest recorded since May 1.