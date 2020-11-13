Northwest Iowa's surge in COVID hospitalizations reaches a new high

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people hospitalized in Northwest Iowa with COVID-19 reached another high on Friday.
A total of 188 people are hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa and a few Central Iowa counties. This is far higher from the peak of the spring and more than 20 above Sunday's tally, which itself had been a record.
Of those 188, 35 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators. Both these measures remain below their peaks in the spring, though the ICU figure climbed this week.
In Sioux City hospitals, a total of 65 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Friday, and another 26 in the city's hospitals have the virus but are hospitalized for other reasons, according to Siouxland District Health Department data. Of these 91, only 47 are Woodbury County residents. This figure has also risen considerably since Sunday.
Another 130 people have tested positive for the virus in Woodbury County, Siouxland District Heath reported Friday, following 136 new cases added Thursday. The tally on Thursday is the highest recorded since May 1.
Woodbury County's two-week positivity rate climbed this week -- up to 23.4 percent on Friday -- though it is far from the state's highest. That unfortunate distinction goes to Jones County in the east, where the percentage of tests coming back positive in the past two weeks has reached 48.6 percent. Page County in Southwest Iowa has the second highest, at 45.9 percent.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Iowa also reached a new high on Friday. A total of 913 people are currently hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis, while another 314 are hospitalized in the state with the coronavirus as a secondary diagnosis, according to hospitalization data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those who have a secondary diagnosis are hospitalized for reasons other than their infection, though the virus could worsen to their ailment.
