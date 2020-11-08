Northwestern College begins construction on $3.1 million welcome center

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- On an unusually warm November day, Greg Christy was happy to see concrete was being poured at the site of Northwestern College's new Frank and Lois Vogel Welcome Center.
The $3.1 million, 8,800-square-foot facility, to be located just north of Christ Chapel, will house the admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications offices. It is slated to be completed by August 2021.
"The weather is beautiful today," Christy, the college president, said. "There probably won't be too many nice construction days left this year."
The new building is of great significance since it is named in honor of Frank Vogel -- a 1947 Northwestern alumnus, a 28-year member of the college's board of trustees and president of the Diamond Vogel paint company -- and his late wife, Lois Vogel.
"It is so fitting that that the Frank and Lois Vogel Welcome Center will be the space where guests are welcomed onto campus," Christy said. "You could not find a more hospitable couple. This building will sit at the intersection of downtown Orange City and the 'front door to Northwestern's campus,' two of Frank and Lois' great loves."
"We miss Lois dearly, but are grateful Frank continues to be very engaged in the mission of Northwestern College," Christy continued. "With the lead gift of $1 million for the Welcome Center, the legacy of the Vogels and their commitment to Northwestern will now be permanently recognized at the campus entrance."
Indeed, raising funds for the Welcome Center came quickly.
Support Local Journalism
"It only started in January 2020," Christy explained. "We thought COVID-19 concerns would delay our fundraising efforts but we've been blessed by people who love the college and believe in it."
These people, he added, had been generous when it came to assisting in other aspects of Northwestern's campus master plan, which began in 2012.
"Our master plan was conceived to help us keep pace for the next 30-40 years," Christy explained.
That included the Welcome Center, which has been designed by BVH Architecture in consultation with Testrad Property Group. As soon as visitors walk in, they'll be greeted in a comfortable reception lounge with soft seating, a fireplace and a red glass wall displaying Northwestern's logo as well as the school's "Raiders Stand Out" promise.
"The Welcome Center will be the first thing prospective students will see on their first trip to campus," Christy said. "It will reflect our pride in Northwestern as well as our commitment to education."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.