Northwestern College begins construction on $3.1 million welcome center

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- On an unusually warm November day, Greg Christy was happy to see concrete was being poured at the site of Northwestern College's new Frank and Lois Vogel Welcome Center.

The $3.1 million, 8,800-square-foot facility, to be located just north of Christ Chapel, will house the admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications offices. It is slated to be completed by August 2021.

"The weather is beautiful today," Christy, the college president, said. "There probably won't be too many nice construction days left this year."

The new building is of great significance since it is named in honor of Frank Vogel -- a 1947 Northwestern alumnus, a 28-year member of the college's board of trustees and president of the Diamond Vogel paint company -- and his late wife, Lois Vogel.

"It is so fitting that that the Frank and Lois Vogel Welcome Center will be the space where guests are welcomed onto campus," Christy said. "You could not find a more hospitable couple. This building will sit at the intersection of downtown Orange City and the 'front door to Northwestern's campus,' two of Frank and Lois' great loves."