Northwestern College dedicates $3.1 million Vogel Welcome Center

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The $3.1 million Frank and Lois Vogel Welcome Center on Northwestern College's campus was unveiled to the public during a dedication ceremony Friday.

The 9,300-square-foot facility, which houses the college's admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications offices, was named in honor of Frank Vogel — a 1947 Northwestern alumnus who served as president of Orange City-based Diamond Vogel and was a 28-year member of the college's Board of Trustees — and his late wife, Lois. Their lead gift of $1 million covered nearly one-third of construction expenses.

"I was on the board here for 28 years, and all through that time, there was a desire to have nothing as elaborate as this, but a place where students would be welcomed," Frank Vogel told The Journal before the dedication. "We constantly said, 'We gotta do this,' but every time we got to it, there was something better to do. We did the chapel and the dorms and several constructions, and this was always shoved. It was something we really wanted. We just couldn't get it done."

Although Vogel was a major donor for the project, he said "a host" of other donors contributed.

"I think they should really get the credit for it, because I think many of those sacrificed more than I did for making it possible," he said.