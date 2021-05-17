Northwestern College names two to lead diversity efforts

ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Northwestern College has named Rahn Franklin and Dr. Valerie Stokes to new roles leading its diversity efforts.

Franklin, director of multicultural student development, will become director of strategic diversity initiatives. As such, he will assume more responsibilities across the institution in offering guidance and training for curricular and co-curricular areas. He’ll also continue to mentor multicultural students and to direct the Bridge Scholars program, which provides select students with scholarships and the opportunity to further develop their servant leadership skills on campus and in the community.

Stokes, associate professor of social work, will take on an additional role as director of academic diversity initiatives. In that position, she will champion and support diversity initiatives related to faculty, curriculum, scholarship and other academic operations of Northwestern.

Franklin and Stokes will also co-lead a reconstituted Diversity Resource Committee that will offer trainings and sponsor diversity programming on campus.

Northwestern adopted its Vision for Diversity six years ago—a vision that grew out of the college’s mission to “pursue God’s redeeming work in the world” and that calls on the campus community to embrace the diversity in God’s creation, lament human brokenness, reconcile with one another, and embody shalom, or wholeness and peace. In addition, one of Northwestern’s strategic goals is to “embrace and celebrate cultural and ethnic diversity.”

