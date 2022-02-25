Northwestern College student, alum who visited Ukraine express heartbreak over invasion

SIOUX CITY -- When Molly Ryan was in class Thursday at Northwestern College in Orange City, she received a chilling text from a Ukrainian translator.

Kristina, the woman Ryan met on a mission trip to Ukraine in the summer of 2018, was hiding in a basement with her family amid Russia's full-scale invasion of the country, which began Thursday. Russia conducted airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent troops and tanks from multiple directions.

"She said, 'It's crazy. It's like a dream I just can't wake up from.' I've never heard her so panicked or terrified," Ryan said of Kristina, who she said became like a sister to her during her time in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Russian troops bore down on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Vladimir Putin's Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence.

Ryan, a junior social work major who hails from Aladdin, Wyoming, taught English to teens in the city of Sloviansk along with her sister, Jessica, during a week-long camp. She said the students told her it was normal for them to see battle tanks on the roads. Sloviansk was a site of heavy fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian insurgents in 2014.

"War was something I had never experienced, but it was so normal to them. Some of them had seen their parents or grandparents killed," recalled Ryan, who was planning to return to Ukraine this summer with Youth for Christ International Global Trainers Mike and Judy Manna. "I just wish that I could just bring them here with me."

John Fernstrum said he's "heartbroken" for Ukraine, a country where he spent just a short amount of time, but feels connected to.

Fernstrum, who teaches American history and U.S. government at Sioux Center High School, traveled to Eastern Europe in May 2000 for a two-week mission trip along with other members of Northwestern's Red Raider football team.

"As with so many things that happen on kind of a global scale, there's so much complexity in the situation, but all I can think about is the faces of the people I met there," Fernstrum said Thursday of his reaction to the invasion. "For me, it's so much more personal even though I don't keep in contact with the people I met. I think about them and their experience right now."

During the mission trip, which was organized by Christian Outreach International, Fernstrum said he and his Northwestern College teammates spent half their time in the Czech Republic and the other half in Ukraine. They played a couple football games and conducted camps for children, who were intrigued by this unfamiliar version of football.

"Given we're in Europe, American football was quite a novelty and they were quite excited to learn football from a group of American football players," Fernstrum said.

Numerous families opened up their homes to the team. Fernstrum fondly remembers the warmness of the family who hosted him in Uzhhorod, a city in western Ukraine, which lies on the border with Slovakia. He said his hosts asked him what kind of food he liked and, then, the very next day, attempted to cook their own version of it.

"They were just so accommodating and so nice in regards to hospitality and just trying to make us feel at home in their country," Fernstrum said. "I remember them being particularly proud of their country as so many of us are proud of our country."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

