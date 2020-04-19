Number of COVID-19 cases in Dakota County nearly doubles on Sunday; new total 66

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- In an unexpected second announcement Sunday, the Dakota County Health Department disclosed an additional 22 cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.

Earlier in the day, the health department reported 10 new cases, bringing the day's total new case accumulation to 32 -- nearly doubling what the county had on Saturday. Dakota County now has 66 confirmed cases of the virus.

The ages of the individuals is not known. Contact tracing investigations have begun.

Dakota County, which had its first case of the virus just one week ago, now has far more cases than the more-populous Woodbury County to the east, which has 43 cases.

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City on Friday confirmed cases of the virus among its workers, though they have not acknowledged how many of the workers have the virus.

