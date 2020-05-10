Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sioux City declines Sunday as total infections surpass 1,600

Outside the Sioux City metro, Crawford County had the highest concentration of infections in the region -- a total of 176 as of Sunday. Sioux County had 86 infections, while Plymouth County had 59, Union County had 53, Buena Vista County had 31 and Yankton County had 30. Other counties had fewer than 30 cases each, and a handful had fewer than 10.

A total of 42 patients in Northwest Iowa were in the ICU with COVID-19, while 34 were on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, which represents Northwest Iowa.

Iowa's Department of Public Health on Sunday recorded 11,959 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state, of whom 5,154 had recovered and 265 had died. Of the deaths, 87 percent have been people 61 years old or older.

In South Dakota, 3,517 individuals had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday, but only 1,336 of them were still considered active infections, according to the state Department of Health. Thirty-four deaths have been recorded in the state.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday recorded 8,315 total infections, and 98 deaths. The state has not reported the number of recoveries.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.