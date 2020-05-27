Number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City's two hospitals reaches a new daily high

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients being treated for the novel coronavirus at Sioux City's two hospitals hit a daily high Tuesday, as the death toll from respiratory illnesses continued to mount in the metro area.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they are caring for a combined 95 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That appears to be the most since the two hospitals on May 4 began disclosing the total daily patient count, according to a Journal analysis of the numbers. The previous high was 93 patients on May 18.
The two hospitals reported 90 patients on Friday, but did not report daily numbers counts during the Memorial Day weekend.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, an area that includes most of Northwest Iowa counties, 109 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, with 7 admitted within the last 24 hours. Forty-two patients were in intensive care and 28 were on ventilators, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The rising patient numbers came as 5 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday for metro Sioux City, four in Woodbury County and one in neighboring Dakota County.
Siouxland District Health, which skipped its daily reporting Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to the holiday weekend, said 3 middle aged males (41-60), and 1 older adult male (61-80) died from the virus, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 30. During the last four days, there were 158 new cases, raising the total in Iowa's fifth most populous county to 2,640, second most in the state, behind only the largest county, Polk.
Dakota County Health Department, which does not disclose the age range or gender of COVID-19 victims, reported 26 new cases of the virus Tuesday. That raised the county's death toll to 21, and the total number of cases to 1,648, second most in Nebraska behind only the most populous county, Douglas.
Led by Woodbury and the much smaller Dakota, metro Sioux City had the second worst outbreak among all U.S. cities, relative to population, behind only Gallup, New Mexico, according to data compiled daily by the New York Times. Sioux City metro had 1,211 cases in the last two cases, an infection rate of 7.16 per 1,000 residents.
State and county health officials have repeatedly refused to link the escalation to an outbreak at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City, but a Journal analysis shows the number of positive cases started to escalate after a mobile test site opened on April 14 at the Dakota City Fire Station. By April 30, nearly 700 workers had tested positive for the virus, a source familiar with the situation told The Journal.
Since then, all 4,300 workers at the largest U.S. beef plant have been tested. But the company and state or local public health officials on both sides of the Missouri River have refused to release the total number of positive cases.
The region's total in counties that make up The Journal's coverage area climbed to 5,769 Tuesday, up 54 a day earlier.
WATCH NOW: East High School graduates receive their diplomas drive-through style
