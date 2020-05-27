Number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City's two hospitals reaches a new daily high

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients being treated for the novel coronavirus at Sioux City's two hospitals hit a daily high Tuesday, as the death toll from respiratory illnesses continued to mount in the metro area.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they are caring for a combined 95 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That appears to be the most since the two hospitals on May 4 began disclosing the total daily patient count, according to a Journal analysis of the numbers. The previous high was 93 patients on May 18.

The two hospitals reported 90 patients on Friday, but did not report daily numbers counts during the Memorial Day weekend.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, an area that includes most of Northwest Iowa counties, 109 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, with 7 admitted within the last 24 hours. Forty-two patients were in intensive care and 28 were on ventilators, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The rising patient numbers came as 5 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday for metro Sioux City, four in Woodbury County and one in neighboring Dakota County.