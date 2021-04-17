Number of fully vaccinated people in NW Iowa is far higher than the number of infections

SIOUX CITY -- The number of residents of Northwest Iowa who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now considerably higher than the cumulative tally of people in the region who've had confirmed infections.

Across 14 counties in the region, roughly 78,595 people have completed either a two-dose vaccine series or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a review of Iowa Department of Public Health data. (Public health officials paused on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week while the vaccine's safety is under probe.)

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, roughly 43,307 residents of these 14 counties contracted the virus. This figure is calculated by individuals who tested positive, not the number of positive tests.

This means that the number of vaccinated people in the region is approaching twice the number of people who got infected -- almost 81.5 percent more. There is almost certainly some overlap in these numbers, as some of the individuals who suffered infections opted to be vaccinated.