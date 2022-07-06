 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Numerous emergency crews respond to house explosion near Battle Creek, Iowa

Three people were injured in a house explosion near Battle Creek, Iowa on Wednesday morning.

A call reporting the explosion came in at 9:34 a.m. Per Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman, two males and one female were transferred to a local hospital with "substantial injuries" and their status is unknown at this time. Up to this point, Harriman has yet to identify the victims.

Numerous fire departments and emergency response crews were at the site of the explosion in rural Ida County including the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division. As of now, no cause has been determined. 

This is developing story. Continue to check back with us as more information comes in.

