NURSES: Chantelle Prins, Family Healh Care of Siouxland/Northside

A typical day at my job after arriving to work and assessing the schedule for that day involves calling patients to give them their lab or test results and making any referrals to specialty clinics from the previous day if that has not been done already. At 8:30 a.m., we begin seeing patients. I call the patients from the lobby and bring them to the exam room, I take the vital signs, ask the necessary questions for their appointment type all while visually assessing the patient for any additional signs or symptoms and collecting pertinent history. I enter the information into the chart and determine if any additional screening tests are due as well as determine if they are up to date on immunizations. Once that has been completed, I send the physician the chart and then go on to the next patient. If the patient has any additional needs before the physician comes in, I tend to those as well. Throughout the day if I have a few moments between patients, I continue calling patients to give them lab results and make referrals. I also am responsible for giving any injections or immunizations as needed, start and maintain IVs for hydration or treatment, and assist the doctor with any office procedures.