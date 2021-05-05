NURSES: Chantelle Prins, Family Healh Care of Siouxland/Northside

Name: Chantelle Prins
Education: Associate's degree in nursing
Years in the Nursing Profession: 14 years
Current Employer: Family Heath Care of Siouxland/Northside
Why did you want to be a nurse?
I wanted to be a nurse because I was a single mother and wanted to give my daughter a mother she could look up to and to become a role model for her. I love the challenge that being a nurse brings. Finally, I wanted to make a difference in the world.
What makes the job rewarding?
Being a nurse is an extremely rewarding profession. Whether we assist in helping a mom and delivering her baby, holding the hand of a dying patient or resuscitating a patient, we are constantly making a difference in our patient’s lives.
What role do nurses play in health care?
A nurse has many different duties. We are at the front line in health care. We are constantly evaluating our patients by listening and looking at the nonverbal clues; we provide physical and emotional support, advice and education to our patients and their families; we advocate for our patients; we collaborate with other teams in health care; we record medical history and symptoms; we administer vaccines, medications and other treatments; we take vital signs; in hospital settings the nurses are the eyes and ears for the physicians; and the list of duties continues.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
The most challenging time in my profession had to be this last year throughout the pandemic. The routines and protocols were changing daily. Quality and availability of PPE was low. As soon as I got home from work, I had to undress and shower even before greeting my dog. Any time we were in potential contact with COVID we had to dress in full isolation gear for periods of time, drenched in sweat within minutes. We worked short-staffed and twice as hard with fewer perks and benefits. As research and knowledge was ever-changing, we would have to keep up with the latest information and then make sure we were educating correctly.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
I want people to know about the amount of time we spend in patient care. Also, how wide the range of the practice is and the approach to medical care. Finally, I want people to know that gratitude goes a long way, a simple “thank-you” makes us remember exactly why we love what we do every day.
Why should someone become a nurse?
I highly recommend people go into nursing because it is a great way to help people, it is rewarding and it is satisfying. It creates opportunities for self growth.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
What more patients need to realize about medicine is that it is important to know exactly what they are taking; they should have an updated medication list with them. It is also important to take medication exactly as prescribed. Also, movies and TV shows DO NOT portray accuracy in medicine.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
The people that have been instrumental in my success would first and foremost be God, without Him I would not be the person I am today. Also, my daughters and family for their continued support. Finally, to Dr. Harder, coworkers, and all of our patients for making work enjoyable.
Describe a typical day.
A typical day at my job after arriving to work and assessing the schedule for that day involves calling patients to give them their lab or test results and making any referrals to specialty clinics from the previous day if that has not been done already. At 8:30 a.m., we begin seeing patients. I call the patients from the lobby and bring them to the exam room, I take the vital signs, ask the necessary questions for their appointment type all while visually assessing the patient for any additional signs or symptoms and collecting pertinent history. I enter the information into the chart and determine if any additional screening tests are due as well as determine if they are up to date on immunizations. Once that has been completed, I send the physician the chart and then go on to the next patient. If the patient has any additional needs before the physician comes in, I tend to those as well. Throughout the day if I have a few moments between patients, I continue calling patients to give them lab results and make referrals. I also am responsible for giving any injections or immunizations as needed, start and maintain IVs for hydration or treatment, and assist the doctor with any office procedures.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I would like to think I am a good patient, but most people in health care know that we make the worst patients at times. I do think working in health care does change the way I view the profession. I am more conscientious of my health. I stay up-to-date on screenings and preventative treatments. I stay involved in the health of my family members as well.