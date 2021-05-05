NURSES: Dr. Jackie Barber, Morningside College

What don’t patients realize about medicine?

There is a lot of work and education that goes into being a nurse. Nurses work hard in their studies to become critical thinkers so they can apply clinical judgment to provide safe quality care. Nurses have passion and commitment because they do sacrifice to give their all.

Who has been instrumental in your success?

I attribute my success to so many people. My mother, father and brothers for raising me to be honest, kind, hardworking and to just be a good person. My husband, son and daughter for always supporting me in all the things I wanted to do and believing I could do it. They are my greatest believers! My friends for always having my back and accepting me as I am. My colleagues for playing a part in my professional development by supporting my ideas, even the “not so great” ideas. My mentors who role modeled great leadership, teaching me that it is OK to celebrate success and accept failure, and that great leaders will have both.

Describe a typical day.