NURSES: Joan Greder, June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Name: Joan Greder
Education: ASN completed in 1986, followed by BSN completed in 1988 from the College of St. Mary/Omaha
Years in the nursing profession: 34
Current employer: June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Sioux City
Why did you want to be a nurse?
My desire to become a nurse was sparked by something my dad said to me when I was around 10 years old. He told me that he saw me being the type of person who would care deeply for and about people and could see me working with the elderly. As I grew older, I enjoyed science, anatomy and chemistry in high school and that ignited the flame to pursue a career in nursing. Specifically, for being an oncology nurse. That fire became an inferno when I interviewed for my first job out of nursing school and asked to be placed on the toughest floor in the hospital that was available; the HR department placed me on the oncology floor. This first placement on an oncology floor was in 1986. In the years since, I have found that oncology nursing is not what I do, but who I am.
What makes the job rewarding?
The job of nursing is rewarding because every day is another opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life, to help someone at a challenging time in their life. We all play a part in someone else’s story. As a nurse I focus on playing the part of the hero, not the villain. As an oncology nurse I am rewarded by working with incredible patients, coworkers and providers. Being part of a team brings me immense joy daily.
What role do nurses play in health care?
Nurses play the role of patient advocates. They often work closely with physicians in coordinating care for the patients. Nurses typically spend more time interacting with the patient and family members. They therefore need to advocate for the care of the patient and identify medical issues that the provider needs to be aware of to render optimal care delivery.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
The most challenging time in my years of nursing would have to be during this pandemic. I know that there were many changes and restrictions that needed to be made to provide safe care. But there is not one person who is in the medical profession that feels this is the way that we want to continue to deliver health care moving forward once the pandemic is over. It is always difficult to know that you are doing things for “the greater good," when you are face to face with the individuals it is affecting.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
Webster defines nursing as: "a profession within the health care sector focused on the care of individuals, families and communities so they may attain, maintain or recover optimal health and quality of life."
This definition is complete, accurate and I do not know that I can word it any better to describe to others what our profession is.
Why should someone become a nurse?
First, I would say that nursing is not a profession for everyone. For those who are truly called into this profession they will find great satisfaction in being involved in patient care in many different facets. There are so many opportunities for someone to use the skill set that they gain in nursing school. Each opportunity has a focus on patient care but allows the individual to find his or her passion and pursue his or her individual goals in the betterment of the patient experience. It is a noble profession that allows a person to feel good about helping others and making a difference. There are requirements to continue to grow and learn so nurses will never become stagnant in their career. It is challenging but highly rewarding.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
I do not think that patients realize how much happens behind the scenes. I feel there might be frustration that happens on the part of the patient when things do not move fast enough in their minds. They do not realize that there is so much that is required in the delivery of health care. This requires an extensive team of varied professionals coordinating efforts to render the necessary care for them.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
The first person to come to mind is my husband who supported me through every part of my nursing career; every transition that I have made from inpatient oncology to outpatient, a short stint in cardiology and then back to outpatient oncology leading into a management position -- he has supported me.
I feel like I had exceptional training from my professors at the College of St. Mary. I am grateful for the skills and knowledge that they equipped me with. They laid a solid foundation to grow upon. I continued to be supported by my colleagues and mentors in various positions of employment at Immanuel Hospital, Cancer Consultants and Mercy Medical Center. I would not be where I am today without the tremendous group of nursing professionals, pharmacy technicians and certified medical assistants that I have the privilege to work and grow with every day. I have received support and gained much knowledge from the providers of June E. Nylen Cancer Center and formerly Siouxland Hematology Oncology Associates. My success as a manager initially was fostered by Enola Peters and continues to be guided by Krista McCullough, director of JENCC. All these individuals have offered direction and guidance that has continued to challenge me and helped me grow in my profession.
Describe a typical day.
Unfortunately, there is no typical day! The only thing that is the same for me from day to day is the desire to be there for the patients that I serve and for me to support the team that gets that work done.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I am a good patient – I try to understand the demands of what my caregivers are facing and allow them to do their job. I often will not mention that I am a nurse unless I am asked so as not to put undue pressure or make the caregivers feel they are being scrutinized. I have been on the other side of a patient who is difficult to care for and has treated staff poorly. I never want to be “that person."